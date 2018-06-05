Is there anything more refreshing on a hot summer day than sipping on an ice-cold Mojito? The flavors of lime, mint, and white rum all play off each other so pleasantly in this classic cocktail originally from Cuba. This libation is simple enough for any thirsty individual to put together, but it does involve some good old-fashioned elbow grease to muddle the fresh fruit and herbs to release their essential oils. Since this important step takes a little time, we suggest making a big batch in a large pitcher, rather than building each drink individually.

To help you incorporate more summer cocktails into your life — along with all the enjoyment that’s associated with drinking these fizzy, thirst-quenching beverages — we have rounded up our three favorite mojito recipes, each perfect for any occasion.

Want to serve these at your next backyard barbecue? No problem — just make a whole pitcher. Use the proportions called for by the recipe, but multiply the amount of each ingredient by your number of guests. (We’ve converted each recipe for eight servings.) Bring out your pitcher alongside glasses, ice cubes, and some extra mint leaves for garnish and top each serving with the desired amount of soda water — and then relax and enjoy your guests instead of playing bartender all night long.

The Perfect Mojito





Citrusy and herbaceous, this classic take on the mojito is both stress-free to make and delicious to drink. Fresh lime juice and mint sets this cocktail apart from others.

To make a pitcher with eight servings: In the bottom of a carafe or large jug, muddle the leaves from 8 sprigs of mint with 8 ounces each of lime juice and simple syrup. Add 16 ounces of rum, fill with ice, and stir to combine. To serve, pour the mojito batch into glasses, top with a splash of soda and garnish with some additional mint leaves.

Minette’s Strawberry Mojito



Strawberries not only add a fruity dimension but also a vibrant red color to this riff on a mojito.

To make a pitcher with eight servings: In a blender, add 8 ounces of strawberries, the leaves from 8 sprigs of mint, 1/2 cup of caster sugar, and blend until smooth. Strain the strawberry purée to remove larger bits of mint and transfer to a carafe or large jug along with 12 ounces of rum, 8 quartered strawberries, and 4 quartered limes. Fill the pitcher with ice, and stir to combine. To serve, pour the mojito batch into glasses, top with a splash of soda and garnish with some additional mint leaves and sliced strawberries.

El Mojito Cocktail



Not a fan of rum, but like the sound of mojitos? This variation of the classic cocktail that uses tequila as the base spirit is for you. Agave syrup adds just the right amount of sweetness to balance out the acidity from the limes.

To make a pitcher with eight servings: In the bottom of a carafe or large jug, muddle the leaves from 4 sprigs of mint, 4 quartered limes, and 2 ounces of agave syrup. Add 16 ounces of tequila, fill with ice, and stir to combine. To serve, pour the mojito batch into glasses, top with a splash of soda and garnish with some additional mint leaves.

