Fall is the best season. Whether you call it fall or autumn or just that time of year when everything is just right, I think we can all agree on that. But some of us love fall more than others. While the average person will enjoy a nice pumpkin spice latte and a walk in the park as the trees change colors, others live and breathe all things fall. Yes, fall can be a complete and total obsession.

Signs You’re Obsessed With Fall Gallery

If you break out your sweaters the second September rolls around, if you think of apple picking as a competitive sport, and if you live for football season and tailgating… you just might be a little obsessed with fall.



If you do all that and spend months prepping your Halloween costume, deck your halls with pumpkins and cinnamon-scented candles, and watch a new horror film every night, you might be totally obsessed with fall. Does that sound at all like you? If so, chances are you live these other signs you’re obsessed with fall, too.