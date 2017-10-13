Yes, You Can Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home

Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Pumpkin spice latte season is officially here. If you haven’t already dived into Starbucks for the classic fall treat, we commend you on your self-control, and wish we could say that we’d managed to resist as well as you. For those of you who, like us, have given in already, we’re sure you’ve remembered how strong your addiction to this drink is and just how delicious these cozy lattes are.
But this year, you don’t need to spend every morning in the line at Starbucks or at the grocery store, emptying your bank account as you spend upwards of $4 on one drink. Instead, you can make your own PSL at home: It’s tastier, easier, cheaper, and you can add as much extra whipped cream as you want without anyone judging you for it. And as an added bonus, this homemade variation contains actual pumpkin, so really you’re making a more authentic pumpkin spice latte than the classic pumpkin spice latte itself. Here’s how to go about it creating it:
If this isn't enough pumpkin spice deliciousness for you, check out our ultimate guide to pumpkin spice products.
Prince William is so lucky! We would love cooking advice from Giada
The Pineapple Upside-Down Cake with Dole Whip is a tiki dream
Your body may be giving you a signal that you have a health problem