Yes, You Can Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home

Pumpkin spice latte season is officially here. If you haven’t already dived into Starbucks for the classic fall treat, we commend you on your self-control, and wish we could say that we’d managed to resist as well as you. For those of you who, like us, have given in already, we’re sure you’ve remembered how strong your addiction to this drink is and just how delicious these cozy lattes are.

But this year, you don’t need to spend every morning in the line at Starbucks or at the grocery store, emptying your bank account as you spend upwards of $4 on one drink. Instead, you can make your own PSL at home: It’s tastier, easier, cheaper, and you can add as much extra whipped cream as you want without anyone judging you for it. And as an added bonus, this homemade variation contains actual pumpkin, so really you’re making a more authentic pumpkin spice latte than the classic pumpkin spice latte itself. Here’s how to go about it creating it:

For one latte (obviously just multiply the quantities for more), begin by placing one tablespoon of canned pumpkin , a quarter teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, and a few grinds of black pepper in a saucepan set over medium heat. Stir it continuously until it is hot and smells deep, rich, and cooked.

Add one tablespoon of sugar to the pan and stir until the mixture becomes a simmering, sticky syrup. Now whisk in one cup of your preferred milk and one tablespoon of vanilla extract.

Use a hand-blender to blend the pumpkin milk mixture until it is well-blended and frothy. Pour the espresso into a mug, top with the pumpkin milk, and add a spoonful of whipped cream. Sprinkle with an extra dash of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon, and enjoy immediately.

