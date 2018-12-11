I consider myself very lucky because my job is to eat food, then write about it. This year, I was fortunate enough to sample new products in our office, taste trendy dishes at gorgeous restaurants and enjoy simple pleasures at low-key bagel shops and pizzerias. I can’t pinpoint everything I’ve eaten since January, but perhaps you’ll be tickled by the highlights.

I Write About Food for a Living, So Here’s Everything I Ate This Year Gallery

Some of these foods I made for myself — but most were made by talented chefs and bakers, thank God. I’m a young Martha Stewart in the kitchen when it comes to simple boxed and frozen ingredients — shout out to Velveeta mac and cheese, love you — but if you’re expecting something crafty from me, you’re better off asking someone else. Let’s leave it to the pros.

For context: I live in New York City, so you’ll find that a lot of the neighborhoods mentioned are within Brooklyn and Manhattan. Outside locations include my hometown of Plattsburgh, New York, and places I’ve traveled to within the last 12 months: Italy, Canada and the Caribbean.

About one-third of the items were purchased, and the rest were provided by their makers for review. With that being said, I remain completely unbiased and I’m here to tell you what’s good and what’s not. You, reader, are my friend and I love you.

I obviously did not keep track of every single thing I ingested over the last 365 days (and I’m sure you’ll thank me for that), but I think it’s worth mentioning that all the grub included below left a major imprint on my palate. So without further ado, here is “everything” I, Taylor Rock, The Daily Meal’s news and drinks editor, ate this year.