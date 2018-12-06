Grocery shoppers will soon have another plant-based option to choose from on their stroll down the frozen aisle. Impossible Foods has announced plans to launch its famous “bleeding” meatless burger nationwide to vegetarians and omnivores alike sometime in 2019.

Two years ago, the hyper-realistic imitation patty debuted at David Chang’s Momofuku Nishi restaurant in New York City. Now, diners can find it in more than 5,000 additional eating spaces, including chains like Umami Burger and Bareburger. White Castle — which has been slinging meaty sliders from the 1920s all the way through “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” — now even sells a convincing mini version.

How can something completely plant-based mimic the taste and texture of real beef? Impossible Burger is made from wheat protein, coconut oil, potato protein and heme, a compound that’s supposedly responsible for the flavor and aroma of meat. Although it’s most prominent in animal muscle, Impossible takes it from plants, then ferments it and voilà — the king of faux burgers is born.

Unfortunately, there are no additional details as to when the Impossible Burger will hit store shelves. We’re all at the edge of our seats here — but not just any old seat. Find us getting our fill of plant-based foods at one of America’s very best vegan restaurants.