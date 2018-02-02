We reached out to our Culinary Content Network of food bloggers and asked them which recipes they turn to for game day. From tasty Buffalo phyllo bites and the best guacamole to sticky pork belly burnt ends and chocolate and peanut butter layer bars, we wanted to make (and more importantly eat) every one of these recipes. These snacks are delightful takes on traditional game day food with a few surprises along the way to change things up a bit. Click on to discover 12 mouthwatering game day snacks.