Cheesehead Sliders

Combine ground beef, beer, bread crumbs, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini-patties.

Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Place burger on bottom half of each slider bun. Evenly spread cheese over burgers. Close sandwiches.