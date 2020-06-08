Thrill your tailgate crowd with these Wisconsin-inspired winning beer-infused Cheesehead Sliders.
Recipe courtesy of Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Notes
You may substitute pub cheese, Cheddar cheese curds, beer cheese sauce, Cheddar cheese slices or pimento cheese spread for Cheddar-flavored cheese spread.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/2 Cup beer
- 1/4 Cup soft bread crumbs
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
- 8 slider buns or small dinner rolls, split
- 1/4 Cup Cheddar-flavored cheese spread
Directions
Combine ground beef, beer, bread crumbs, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini-patties.
Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Place burger on bottom half of each slider bun. Evenly spread cheese over burgers. Close sandwiches.