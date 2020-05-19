  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Korean BBQ Wings

May 19, 2020 | 10:55am
Korean BBQ meets Buffalo wings

You don't have to head to your favorite Asian spot to have great Korean-inspired chicken wings; replicate this irresistably sticky finger food at home.

Ready in
55 m
20 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
362
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup Korean pepper paste (Gochujang)
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 1/2 Cup soy sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger
  • 4 Pounds chicken wing pieces
  • 1 Asian pear
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick Sesame Seed

Directions

Mix Gochujang, soy sauce, honey, garlic, sesame oil and ginger in medium bowl until well blended. Place chicken in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add 1/2 cup of the marinade; toss to coat well. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Reserve remaining marinade.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove chicken from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Place chicken on foil-lined large baking pan. Bake 30 minutes, turning chicken halfway through cooking.

Meanwhile, quarter and core the Asian pear. Cut each quarter into 3 pieces. Place pear slices in large bowl. Add cooked chicken and 1/2 of the reserved marinade; toss to coat well.

Grill chicken and pear slices over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until grill marks appear, turning occasionally. Toss chicken and pear slices with remaining reserved marinade in large bowl. Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seed.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving362
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol168mg56%
Protein28g56%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.7%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.8%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K19µg16%
Calcium52mg5%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg56%
Phosphorus219mg31%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium424mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.8%
Sodium713mg30%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water129gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
Tags
