Korean BBQ Wings

Mix Gochujang, soy sauce, honey, garlic, sesame oil and ginger in medium bowl until well blended. Place chicken in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add 1/2 cup of the marinade; toss to coat well. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Reserve remaining marinade.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove chicken from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Place chicken on foil-lined large baking pan. Bake 30 minutes, turning chicken halfway through cooking.

Meanwhile, quarter and core the Asian pear. Cut each quarter into 3 pieces. Place pear slices in large bowl. Add cooked chicken and 1/2 of the reserved marinade; toss to coat well.

Grill chicken and pear slices over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until grill marks appear, turning occasionally. Toss chicken and pear slices with remaining reserved marinade in large bowl. Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seed.