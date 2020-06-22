Pretzel Bites with Spicy Cheddar Dip

When it comes to game days and tailgates this cheese dip with pretzel bites recipe is the way to go.
Recipe courtesy of Blue Apron
Ingredients
For the pretzel bites
- 1 1/4-oz package active dry yeast (or 2 1/4-teaspoons)
- 1 1/4 Cup sugar
- 2 1/2 Cups flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking soda
- sea salt
For the spicy cheddar dip
- 1 Cup whole milk
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Cup sharp cheddar, shredded (or 3 ounce block)
- 1 Tablespoon hot sauce
- 1 Teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Directions
For the pretzel bites
In a large mixing bowl, combine the yeast, 1 cup warm water, and sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes or until the mixture is bubbly. Using a wooden spoon, stir in 2 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon salt until the dough is soft and not sticky (you may need to add the remaining ½ cup flour). Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead until the dough is elastic and smooth, about 3 to 4 minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and let stand in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Fill a large saucepan with 7 cups of water and the baking soda; heat to boiling on high. Meanwhile, punch down the dough and turn it onto a work surface. Separate the dough into 8 pieces and roll each into a rope about 1/2-inch thick. Using a knife, cut the rope into 1/2-inch to 1-inch lengths.
Carefully drop 3 to 4 of the dough pieces into the boiling water and boil for about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove the dough pieces and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough pieces. Sprinkle with sea salt and bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.
For the spicy cheddar dip
In a medium saucepan, heat the butter on medium until melted. Add the flour and cook, whisking occasionally 1 to 2 minutes, or until the flour is golden brown and fragrant. Slowly whisk in the milk, stirring frequently to break up any clumps. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until all the clumps have disappeared and the mixture has thickened.
Remove from heat and stir in the cheese, hot sauce and cayenne until smooth. Serve warm with the baked pretzel bites.