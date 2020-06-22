  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pretzel Bites with Spicy Cheddar Dip

June 22, 2020
A game day necessity
Photo courtesy of Blue Apron

When it comes to game days and tailgates this cheese dip with pretzel bites recipe is the way to go. 

Recipe courtesy of Blue Apron

Ready in
1 h and 40 m
80 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
459
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Quick and Spicy Chicken Recipes
9 Fabulous Feta Dips & Spreads Recipes
10 Cool and Spicy Salsa Recipes for Summer

Ingredients

For the pretzel bites

  • 1 1/4-oz package active dry yeast (or 2 1/4-teaspoons)
  • 1 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 2 1/2 Cups flour
  • 1 Tablespoon baking soda
  • sea salt

For the spicy cheddar dip

  • 1 Cup whole milk
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 Cup sharp cheddar, shredded (or 3 ounce block)
  • 1 Tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Directions

For the pretzel bites

In a large mixing bowl, combine the yeast, 1 cup warm water, and sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes or until the mixture is bubbly. Using a wooden spoon, stir in 2 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon salt until the dough is soft and not sticky (you may need to add the remaining ½ cup flour). Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead until the dough is elastic and smooth, about 3 to 4 minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and let stand in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Fill a large saucepan with 7 cups of water and the baking soda; heat to boiling on high. Meanwhile, punch down the dough and turn it onto a work surface. Separate the dough into 8 pieces and roll each into a rope about 1/2-inch thick. Using a knife, cut the rope into 1/2-inch to 1-inch lengths.

Carefully drop 3 to 4 of the dough pieces into the boiling water and boil for about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove the dough pieces and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough pieces. Sprinkle with sea salt and bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.

For the spicy cheddar dip

In a medium saucepan, heat the butter on medium until melted. Add the flour and cook, whisking occasionally 1 to 2 minutes, or until the flour is golden brown and fragrant. Slowly whisk in the milk, stirring frequently to break up any clumps. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until all the clumps have disappeared and the mixture has thickened.

Remove from heat and stir in the cheese, hot sauce and cayenne until smooth. Serve warm with the baked pretzel bites.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving459
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar44gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein11g21%
Carbs88g29%
Vitamin A70µg8%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.9%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium91mg9%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)156µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)156µg39%
Iron0.8mg4.7%
Magnesium21mg5%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus155mg22%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium184mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.8%
Sodium744mg31%
Sugars, added42gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg61.4%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water47gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
easy appetizer recipes
game day recipes
easy dip recipes