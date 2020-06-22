Pretzel Bites with Spicy Cheddar Dip

In a large mixing bowl, combine the yeast, 1 cup warm water, and sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes or until the mixture is bubbly. Using a wooden spoon, stir in 2 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon salt until the dough is soft and not sticky (you may need to add the remaining ½ cup flour). Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead until the dough is elastic and smooth, about 3 to 4 minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and let stand in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Fill a large saucepan with 7 cups of water and the baking soda; heat to boiling on high. Meanwhile, punch down the dough and turn it onto a work surface. Separate the dough into 8 pieces and roll each into a rope about 1/2-inch thick. Using a knife, cut the rope into 1/2-inch to 1-inch lengths.

Carefully drop 3 to 4 of the dough pieces into the boiling water and boil for about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove the dough pieces and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough pieces. Sprinkle with sea salt and bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.