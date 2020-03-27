March 27, 2020 | 12:39pm
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
This recipe is great because you can "load" up your taco fries with whatever you like. Top it sour cream, jalapenos, ground beef, etc.
Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy.
Ingredients
- 32 Ounces frozen french fries
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 2 Cups cheddar cheese
- 2 Cups chunky salsa, drained
- 2 scallions, chopped (optional)
Directions
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Spread the fries on the pan. Sprinkle chili powder and salt over the fries and mix with hands. Make sure the fries are spread out evenly. Bake according to package instructions.
Remove from oven and cover the fries with cheddar cheese. Feel free to use any other cheeses such as pepper jack, Oaxacan, etc. Bake again until cheese melts, about 5 minutes.
Spread salsa onto the fries and garnish with scallions, sour cream, etc. Serve immediately.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving434
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Protein16g31%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A156µg17%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.1%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.3%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin D11IU70%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium347mg35%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)62µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg16%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus364mg52%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium881mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.1%
Sodium1460mg61%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.2%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water195gN/A
Zinc2mg20%