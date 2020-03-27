Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Spread the fries on the pan. Sprinkle chili powder and salt over the fries and mix with hands. Make sure the fries are spread out evenly. Bake according to package instructions.

Remove from oven and cover the fries with cheddar cheese. Feel free to use any other cheeses such as pepper jack, Oaxacan, etc. Bake again until cheese melts, about 5 minutes.

Spread salsa onto the fries and garnish with scallions, sour cream, etc. Serve immediately.