Chicago-Style Hot Dogs

What's a game day without wings, burgers and of course, hot dogs. But upgrade your hot dog to the next level and make it Chicago-style. Trade in that plain bun for a poppy seed bun with a Vienna hot dog, onions, pickle relish, peppers and more.
Recipe Courtesy of Megan Marlowe of Strawberry Blondie Kitchen
Ingredients
- 8 Vienna All Beef Hot Dogs
- 8 Poppy Seed Buns
- 1/2 Cup white onion, chopped
- 1/4 Cup sweet pickle relish
- 32 Dill Pickle Chips or 8 Dill Pickle Spear
- 24 Sport peppers
- 1/4 Cup yellow mustard
- celery salt
Directions
Start by simmering the hot dogs in water for 8-10 minutes.
Steam the hot dog buns in the microwave
When the hot dogs are heated through, placed into poppy seed bun and top with chopped onions, relish, mustard and sport peppers.
Tuck tomato slices and dill pickle onto the sides of the hot dog and sprinkle with celery salt.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving410
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Protein15g30%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A93µg10%
Vitamin B120.9µg37.5%
Vitamin B61mg85%
Vitamin C289mg100%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K137µg100%
Calcium387mg39%
Fiber11g43%
Folate (food)82µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)143µg36%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron7mg37%
Magnesium92mg22%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus288mg41%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1125mg24%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.5%
Sodium3041mg100%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg54.3%
Water637gN/A
Zinc2mg18%