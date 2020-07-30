Taco Snack Mix

July 30, 2020 | 5:15pm
Perfect for snacking after school or when you're watching the game, this mix of crunchy Chex cereal and Goldfish crackers has a tangy taco flavor.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Rice Chex™ Cereal
- 2 Cups Wheat Chex™ Cereal
- 2 Cups bite-size crackers, such as Goldfish®
- 2 Cups corn chips
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 package McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix
Directions
Mix cereals, cheese crackers and corn chips in large microwavable bowl. Set aside.
Microwave butter in small microwavable bowl on HIGH 40 seconds or until melted. Stir in Seasoning. Mix.
Pour over cereal mixture; toss to coat evenly.
Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 5 to 6 minutes or until cereal is crisp, stirring every 2 minutes.
Spread snack mix on foil-lined baking sheet.
Let stand until cooled to room temperature. Store in airtight container.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving215
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g38%
Cholesterol31mg10%
Protein3g7%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A188µg21%
Vitamin B120.9µg37.7%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.7%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.3%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.7%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium68mg7%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)326µg82%
Folic acid180µgN/A
Iron7mg41%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus97mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium174mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.2%
Sodium159mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.3%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water31gN/A
Zinc3mg26%