Slow Cooker Porcupine Meatballs in a Tangy Sauce

July 31, 2020 | 11:33am
The super simple ingredients in this meatball dish make it easy to make. Bring these to your next tailgate or get together.
Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker
Ingredients
For the meatballs
- 1 1/2 Pound ground beef (I use 10% fat beef)
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 eggs
- 1 Cup diced onions
- 1/3 Cup barbecue sauce
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 1 Cup crushed crackers (I use Ritz)
- 1 Cup Minute Brand rice (don’t use standard rice)
For the sauce
- 2 Cups ketchup (I use Hunts)
- 1/2 Cup Sweet Baby Rays Barbecue Sauce
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Directions
For the meatballs
In a large bowl add the meatball ingredients, except the rice. With clean hands mix these ingredients together, add rice and mix in evenly. Form the balls, I made them about the size of 2 tablespoons, I made a total of 20 meatballs.
For the sauce
Mix the sauce ingredients in a small bowl until combined.
Spray the slow cooker with non-stick spray. Add a layer of meatballs and drizzle over some sauce. Do this a few times, until all the meatballs and sauce are gone.
Cover and cook on LOW for 5 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving683
Total Fat27g42%
Sugar44gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol135mg45%
Protein26g52%
Carbs84g28%
Vitamin A57µg6%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.6mg49.4%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.5%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium95mg10%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)44µg11%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg45%
Phosphorus311mg44%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium754mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.2%
Sodium1301mg54%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.4%
Trans1gN/A
Water197gN/A
Zinc6mg51%