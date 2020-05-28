Outrageous Barbecued Nachos

May 28, 2020 | 11:22am
This recipe for barbecued nachos uses not one... not two... but three different types of meat. This is the perfect dish to serve at a summer gathering if you have any leftover barbecued meats. Top it with cheese and jalepenos for extra flavor.
This recipe is courtesy of Virgil's Real BBQ.
Ingredients
- 3 Ounces cooked pulled turkey
- 3 Ounces cooked pulled pork (optional)
- 3 Ounces cooked sliced and chopped barbecued brisket (optional)
- 1 1/2 Cup Virgil’s Mild BBQ Sauce (or substitute your favorite mild barbecue sauce)
- 3/4 (10 ounce) bag tortilla chips
- 1 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 Cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
- 15 pickled jalapeno slices
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
2. Combine the meats and barbecue sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat
3. Spread half the tortilla chips on a small cookie sheet. Cover the chips with half of the meat and sauce. Top with half of the cheese.
4. Repeat the process on top of this layer, using the other half of the ingredients.
5. Bake until the cheese is completely melted, about 10 minutes. Remove and top with the jalapenos.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving556
Total Fat27g42%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated11g55%
Cholesterol72mg24%
Protein22g43%
Carbs56g19%
Vitamin A127µg14%
Vitamin B120.8µg33.1%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.4%
Vitamin C42mg47%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.4%
Vitamin E3mg21%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium360mg36%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg23%
Phosphorus371mg53%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium478mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.1%
Sodium1131mg47%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.1%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water116gN/A
Zinc3mg28%