Pulled Pork Sliders

These delicious sliders are made from juicy pork covered in BBQ sauce. Best of all, this slow cooker recipe can be made into a freezer meal!
Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.
Ingredients
- 3-4 pound boneless pork shoulder roast
- 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons dry mustard
- 2 Tablespoons salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 can 12 oz Dr Pepper or root beer
- Optional: 1-2 cups of your fave BBQ sauce
Directions
In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Rub it over all sides of roast.
Place pork roast in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Pour Dr Pepper or root beer over top. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until pork is fork tender. Remove from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer pork to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker.
Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook for 30 minutes on High, until warmed through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.
TO MAKE IT A FREEZER MEAL:
Place pork roast in a labeled gallon-size (4 L) freezer bag. Add sauce mixture to bag. Place remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce in a quart-size (1 L) freezer bag. Seal both, removing as much air as possible, and freeze together as a kit.
THAW AND COOK:
Place bags in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Place pork and sauce in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until tender and juicy. Remove pork from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker. Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook on High for 30 minutes, until heated through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.