

4.5
2 ratings

Pulled Pork Sliders

April 21, 2020
A meal the whole family will love
Pulled Pork Sliders
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver

These delicious sliders are made from juicy pork covered in BBQ sauce. Best of all, this slow cooker recipe can be made into a freezer meal!

Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.

Ready in
10 h and 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
236
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3-4 pound boneless pork shoulder roast
  • 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons dry mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 can 12 oz Dr Pepper or root beer
  • Optional: 1-2 cups of your fave BBQ sauce

Directions

In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Rub it over all sides of roast.

Place pork roast in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Pour Dr Pepper or root beer over top. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until pork is fork tender. Remove from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer pork to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker.

Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook for 30 minutes on High, until warmed through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.

TO MAKE IT A FREEZER MEAL:

Place pork roast in a labeled gallon-size (4 L) freezer bag. Add sauce mixture to bag. Place remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce in a quart-size (1 L) freezer bag. Seal both, removing as much air as possible, and freeze together as a kit.

THAW AND COOK:

Place bags in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Place pork and sauce in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until tender and juicy. Remove pork from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker. Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook on High for 30 minutes, until heated through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving236
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol82mg27%
Protein23g46%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B121µg53%
Vitamin B60.7mg51%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium27mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus287mg41%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium545mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg34.8%
Sodium321mg13%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg52.9%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water95gN/A
Zinc4mg35%
