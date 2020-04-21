Pulled Pork Sliders

In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Rub it over all sides of roast.

Place pork roast in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Pour Dr Pepper or root beer over top. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until pork is fork tender. Remove from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer pork to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker.

Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook for 30 minutes on High, until warmed through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.

TO MAKE IT A FREEZER MEAL:

Place pork roast in a labeled gallon-size (4 L) freezer bag. Add sauce mixture to bag. Place remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce in a quart-size (1 L) freezer bag. Seal both, removing as much air as possible, and freeze together as a kit.

THAW AND COOK:

Place bags in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Place pork and sauce in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until tender and juicy. Remove pork from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker. Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook on High for 30 minutes, until heated through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.