Freezer Friendly Chicken Wings

Preheat oven to broil. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray, and set aside.

Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil in a large stockpot. Add salt, crushed red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper and chicken wings to boiling water. Boil for 15 minutes.

Transfer chicken wings to the prepared baking sheet and broil in the oven for 4-5 minutes, until golden brown.

In the meantime, add prepared wing sauce and butter to a medium sauce pan over low heat.

Turn chicken wings over and broil for another 5-6 minutes, until second side is golden brown.

Place chicken wings in a large bowl, drizzle with warm wing sauce, and toss to coat. Enjoy!

Freezer Instructions:

Allow the wings to cool completely and transfer to a large, freezer safe, zip lock bag. Remove as much air as possible. Can be kept in the freezer for up to 3 months. To heat, let thaw in the refrigerator. Once thawed, place on a baking sheet or oven safe dish and heat in the oven at 375˚ for 20-25 minutes or until heated through.