

4.5
2 ratings

Crispy Curry Coconut Shrimp

June 25, 2020 | 10:52am
Bake for just 10 minutes
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best

This crispy curry coconut shrimp is the perfect pre-dinner appetizer. The coating of breadcrumbs, curry powder and cayenne forms a delicate crust on the shrimp that is light and satisfying when baked. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best 

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
150
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2/3 Cups shredded Coconut, toasted
  • 1 Cup Breadcrumbs
  • 1 Teaspoon Curry Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground Cayenne Pepper (optional)
  • 1 Large Eggland's Best egg
  • 2 Teaspoons Water
  • 1 Pound Large Shrimp (approx. 24), peeled, deveined

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine coconut, breadcrumbs, curry powder and cayenne in a pie plate; set aside. Beat egg and water in a separate bowl with wire whisk until well blended.

Dip shrimp, one at a time, into egg mixture, then in coconut mixture, turning to coat both sides of each shrimp. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until shrimp are cooked.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving150
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated5g23%
Cholesterol95mg32%
Protein11g22%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A42µg5%
Vitamin B120.7µg30.5%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.9%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)37µg9%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated0.7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus189mg27%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium142mg3%
Sodium431mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.4%
Water54gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
