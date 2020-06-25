Crispy Curry Coconut Shrimp

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine coconut, breadcrumbs, curry powder and cayenne in a pie plate; set aside. Beat egg and water in a separate bowl with wire whisk until well blended.

Dip shrimp, one at a time, into egg mixture, then in coconut mixture, turning to coat both sides of each shrimp. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until shrimp are cooked.