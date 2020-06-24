A hollowed-out bread loaf gets the home-field advantage with this Philly Cheesesteak Dip. The savory appetizer includes roast beef, chopped green peppers and onions mixed with McCormick Brown Gravy Mix. Perfect for any —OK — every game day.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 loaf (16 ounces) Italian bread
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 Cup coarsley chopped green pepper
- 1/2 Cup coarsely chopped onion
- 1 package McCormick Brown Gravy Mix
- 1 Cup jarred processed cheese sauce, such as Cheez Whiz
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/3 Pound roast beef, cut into bite-size pieces
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 F. Place bread on baking sheet sprayed with no-stick cooking spray. Cut an oval or elongated football shape on top of bread and remove bread center to make room for the dip. Tear removed bread top and bread center into bite-size pieces. Set aside for serving.
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add vegetables; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender-crisp. Stir gravy mix, cheese sauce, milk and roast beef into skillet until well blended. Spoon dip into bread.
Bake 15 minutes or until heated through. Serve dip with bread pieces. Drizzle with additional cheese sauce, if desired.