4.5
2 ratings

Cheeseburger Dip

June 22, 2020 | 11:09am
Less bun, more burger
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

All of the flavors of a classic cheeseburger appear in this incredible dip which is perfect for tortilla chips, crackers and more. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
361
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound lean ground beef (93% lean)
  • 1/3 chopped red onion
  • 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 Cup chopped Vlasic® Kosher Dill Baby Wholes
  • 4 Tablespoons Hunt's® Best Ever Tomato Ketchup
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 1 Cup shredded lettuce
  • 1 pkg (4.4 oz each) Glutino® Original Crackers

Directions

Brown ground beef with red onion in large skillet. Stir in cheese, mayonnaise, chopped pickles and ketchup. Heat through.

Serve hot topped with chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce and additional pickles and red onion.

Enjoy with our Original Crackers.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving361
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol58mg19%
Protein15g29%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin B121µg56%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K20µg17%
Calcium131mg13%
Fiber0.7g2.8%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus204mg29%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium258mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.5%
Sodium375mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.7%
Trans1gN/A
Water69gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
