Located in the heart of the Northeast, New Hampshire is lush with lobster, crab, and other carefully cooked shellfish. Though it’s largely not a coastal state, it does feature a sliver of coastline and borders two of the best states for seafood — Massachusetts and Maine. We’ve rounded up the best of the state’s eats as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in New Hampshire for 2018 (Gallery)

While you’re enjoying your delicious New Hampshire food and drink, you can enjoy the state’s beautiful views. White Mountain National Forest features an enormous state park rich with hiking trails, rivers, and recreational activities.

If you’re more inclined towards city life, take a trip to the state’s most populous regions by the coastline or in its larger cities. Manchester and Concord both feature a vibrant foodie scene and have attracted chefs and drink experts from around the world. While there is a huge variety in the types of foods you’ll find served in New Hampshire, you can bet on traditional inclusions of cheese, apples, and maple syrup derived from its rich history of local sourcing and farming. And of course, don’t leave without trying the seafood — it’s a point of pride throughout all of New England.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and farmers markets to its best dive bar and craft brewery in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our New Hampshire slideshow here.