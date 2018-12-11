The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Maryland

When you ask someone what the best food in Maryland is, everyone’s go-to answer is the blue crab. Encrusted in Old Bay Seasoning, steamed, sautéed, or crafted into a cake, blue crab from Maryland has adopted many forms. However, there are more delicacies than that to enjoy in Maryland — if you know where to look. We’ve rounded up the best of the state’s eats as part of our second annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Chesapeake Bay has been used for commercial fishing since the mid-1800s. As a result, Maryland has become a hub for fantastic seafood and other local eats. Local farmers offer a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, adding a fresh spin to restaurant dishes.

As a result, Maryland’s cuisine has a lot to offer in terms of flavor and experience. Want to find a destination with a stellar cold beer and a world-class crab cake to make the trip worth your while? Head to Maryland.

It’s got a crazy dessert scene, too, for those of you with a sweet tooth. The Smith Island Cake is an iconic Maryland dessert featuring up to 14 layers of moist yellow cake layered with smears of chocolate frosting. You’ll find Maryland’s other drool-worthy desserts on this list, compiled as part of our pursuit to finding the best food and drink in America.

