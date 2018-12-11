Maine is undeniably the perfect spot to enjoy fresh seafood, juicy lobster, and bursting blueberries. However, the easternmost state in the U.S. is also home to many restaurants and bars specializing in far more than just stereotypical Maine fare. Prepare to be amazed by all that Maine has to offer with our second annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Maine for 2019 Gallery

Maine is home to one of the best beers in the entire world, some of the freshest and most authentic Italian pasta and pizza dishes, and of course really great seafood. If you live there, you likely already know this; if you don’t it’s pretty hard not to scroll through this gallery and decide to make “spend a summer eating in Maine” one of your New Year’s resolutions.

Wondering how we collected all this info on the Pine Tree State? Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and brunch spot to its best bar and craft beer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled definitive galleries celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Maine gallery here.