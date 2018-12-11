The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Florida

Believe it or not, there’s more to Florida than the beach and Disney World — though, Disney has some outrageous food items of its own. Between the resorts, the Keys, and Florida’s other hot tourist spots, there are dozens of attractive cuisine options available. In addition to the places frequented by tourists, Floridians are hiding a few gems of their own as well. We’ve hunted down the best of the best from the infamously wild state as part of our second-annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Florida for 2019 Gallery

Florida has birthed culinary innovations such as legendary Key West shrimp and hurricane shutter grilled cheese. Despite it not being thought of as a destination for food, the state’s restaurant scene gives the beaches some competition for tourists’ attention. Many of America's best chefs have opened restaurants in Miami Beach in the past couple years, and cities including Tampa and Orlando have booming restaurant scenes as well.

Florida is also home to one of the best grocery stores in America — Publix. Of course, you’d only know if you were from Florida, but those stores have the best chocolate chip cookies we’ve ever tasted.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and brunch spot to its best bar and craft beer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs.We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state. Here is where to find Florida’s must-try foods and drinks.