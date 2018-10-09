The World’s 50 Best Bars is an annual ranking of the finest drinking establishments around the globe. Of all the watering holes across the world, Dandelyan in London was crowned No. 1 for being “high-end, but accessible,” with “trendy pink, green and gold décor, relaxed but emotionally intelligent service and cocktails that make you think.”

Alas, in an unexpected twist of events, the bar is actually shutting down. Two days prior to receiving the honor, owner-bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana announced the closure in a long-winded Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday Dandelyan – AND GOODBYE! It feels fitting on our 4th birthday to kill off our now-eldest venue,” he said, adding that due to a shift in “landscape” and “conversation,” there are plans to open a different business in the same space.

As for the rest of the list, the U.S. and U.K. were recognized more than other countries on the list. Each secured 10 awards each, six of which exist in New York City: The NoMad (#4 and also “The Best Bar in America”), Dante (#9), Attaboy (#15), The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog (#16), Blacktail (#41) and Employees Only (#26). The remaining four American bars include Sweet Liberty in Miami (#21), Tommy’s in San Francisco (#40), Lost Lake in Chicago (#50) and Trick Dog in San Francisco (#44). You can see the full list here.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is curated by 510 drink writers, bartenders, and “cocktail aficionados” in 58 countries. Each voter may cast seven votes and a minimum of three must be for bars located outside the country they live in. Each participant also must have visited the bar at least once in the previous 18 months. This year’s results were announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 3.

Staffers at The Daily Meal enjoy carefully crafted cocktail from time to time.