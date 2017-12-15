The Best Food and Drink in Delaware

The First State definitely doesn’t lack for dining options. Delaware’s mid-Atlantic location is perfect for seafood and snuggled between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., means plenty of high-caliber chefs are able to set up shop at a slightly more reasonable rate. Find out the details in our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Delaware (Slideshow)

This narrow slip of a state sure packs a lot into its 35-mile width. Dogfish Head produces enough beer annually for each resident to down two bottles a day every day and rises to the top of a number of lists: best bar, best craft brewery, and best beer. The popular craft beer has been getting more recognition over a number of years. Look to the coast for some of the best dive bars and crab dishes in the state.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from Delaware’s farmers markets to its best dive bar and craft brewery in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Delaware slideshow here.