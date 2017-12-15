The Best Food and Drink in Arizona

Arizona is home to many breathtaking views such as the Grand Canyon, the Petrified Forest, and Saguaro National Park. Visitors come from miles away to experience other natural wonders like Havasu Falls and the Meteor Crater. But this state is home to nearly 7 million people as well, and Arizonans have created a vibrant culinary culture. We have hand-selected 22 of the places in the state most worth visiting to grab a bite in our first-annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Arizona (Gallery)

Arizona may be known as “The Copper State,” but its culinary landscape is pure gold. Cities like Phoenix and Tucson house some of the best spots for Mexican food in the country, like Barrio Café, Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca, and Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup. It’s also home to some killer Italian food, all from the mind of New York native Chris Bianco, who has brought his flavorful Italian pastas, pizzas, and sandwiches to the Southwest.

If you’re an Arizona native and you’re wondering what might be the best hot dog, farmers market, or even the best best dive bar in your state, we’ve got you covered. Through comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs, we’ve been able to make definitive slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Arizona slideshow here.