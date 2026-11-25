The Fast Food Chains Open On Thanksgiving Day 2026
On Thanksgiving, knowing which fast-food restaurants are open could save the day. Whether your family isn't eating until the big dinnertime meal in six hours, or your uncle started a small fire deep-frying a turkey, which is one of those cooking hacks that is actually dangerous, there are plenty of reasons to grab a quick bite.
We dug around to find which fast-food restaurants will be open during Thanksgiving 2026. Depending on where you live, you should be able to find coffee and breakfast sandwiches to wake you up, plenty of burgers to fill in for cooking gone awry, and turkey sandwiches to satiate you on the big day of feasting. If you want turkey at home without a lot of work, there are some Popeyes and KFC locations that sell whole Thanksgiving turkeys to go.
Those looking for Taco Bell will likely be disappointed, as the chain states on its website that the majority of its locations are closed on Thanksgiving. However, with both Taco Bell and other chains, it's up to the person or company that owns the region's franchises to decide, so make sure you double-check that your local restaurant outpost is open. We only found one fast-food restaurant that plainly states that all its U.S. locations are closed on the holiday: Chick-fil-A.
Wendy's
In December 2025, Wendy's published a blog post discussing how the chain handles the major holidays, including Thanksgiving. The company confirmed that many of its locations would be open on these days, but hours would vary between restaurants. Wendy's doesn't have any special Thanksgiving menu, but if you need a Baconaterwith fries and a Frosty to dip them in, check the location finder on the company's website to find the hours of the Wendy's closest to you.
Jollibee
Jollibee states on its website that most locations are open 365 days a year (check the store locator to find out where). That means you can get the restaurant's Filipino fried chicken in place of (or in addition to) your Thanksgiving dinner. For the holidays, the fast-food chain offers meal deals that include six- or eight-piece Chickenjoy buckets with sides and drinks, 12-piece buckets, and smaller meals of two pieces of fried chicken or a chicken sandwich. Not feeling the Chickenjoy? Jollibee makes spaghetti Filipino-style with a sweet tomato sauce full of ground beef and chopped-up hot dogs.
McDonald's
Last year, a spokesperson for McDonald's told TODAY.com that most locations would be open for the holidays. That gives you a chance to get a holiday coffee drink like the Cookie Butter Frappé before the hordes of family members descend on your house asking when the turkey is ready. (Yes! McDonald's has frappés — the drink and the addition of McCafé are part of the big changes to the chain's breakfast over the years.) To find out your local McDonald's Thanksgiving hours, check in next time you're there.
Arby's
Another chain with many franchisees running individual locations in their own ways, Arby's may or may not be open on Thanksgiving. In a 2023 Facebook post, Arby's said it would be closed for the holiday; but plenty of commenters who implied they were employees wrote that their locations would be open. On Reddit, an Arby's employee asked about pay for working on holidays like Thanksgiving. The variety of responses showed that some locations stay open, while others close. So, if your nearby Arby's participates, you can enjoy a deep-fried turkey sandwich on Thanksgiving.
Sonic Drive-In
If you're looking to start your Thanksgiving with one of the best chain restaurant breakfast burritos, you'll need to check ahead with your local Sonic first. In 2024, a poster on Facebook asked if Sonics were open on Thanksgiving. "Depends on the location[.] I've known some to be open for certain hours and some not[,] just call ahead. Most holidays they will ask if anyone wants to work, and if they vote no then no," responded a commenter. Sonic doesn't have any special Thanksgiving menu items, but you can celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with a Santa Slush Float.
KFC
KFC is a heavily franchised fast-food chain, so each regional franchise will decide its hours on Thanksgiving. Some locations across the U.S. report they will be open. The sides on offer at the chain — mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and coleslaw — are just right for the fall feast. KFC is a Christmas tradition in Japan, and in the U.S., it's creating a Thanksgiving tradition for some families with its Cajun-style deep-fried turkey available at certain locations to take home.
Burger King
"Is [anybody] else's store open for Thanksgiving? My store is opening late and closing 'early,'" asked an apparent Burger King employee on a 2025 Reddit Burger King thread. Answers varied: some stayed open, others closed. Burger King is another chain with many different franchise owners calling the shots. Some have been known to post their holiday hours on social media, so if you're looking to get any of the five best new menu items of 2026 from Burger King, check ahead on Facebook or Instagram, or give them a call to confirm.
Dunkin'
If you're looking to power your Thanksgiving cooking crew with a dozen donuts and some iced Raspberry White Chocolate Matchas (which may be a little different from how Buddhist monks drank matcha), many Dunkin' locations should be open. Last year, a Dunkin' spokesperson told Fox Business that many locations would be open, but guests should double-check the mobile app before making the drive over. We have no reason to suspect that the same won't be true this year. Then you can celebrate the big day in the traditional way with Dunkin's Marvel collaboration Doomsday Munchkins donut holes.
Subway
In 2025, a spokesperson for Subway told USA Today that most locations would be closed for Thanksgiving. However, the chain's 35,000 locations worldwide are independently owned franchises, so the owners have the final say on whether they're open on November 26, 2026. A location in Nenana, Alaska, posted last year on Facebook that it would be open until 2 p.m., while another location in Litchfield, Minnesota, posted that it would be closed. If you want to fill your table with footlong turkey subs, call ahead.
Popeyes
Popeyes is another fast-food chain that relies heavily on franchising. As such, it's up to each ownership group to decide the hours of its stores on Thanksgiving. If your closest location is closed, check to see if it has the much-hyped Cajun-Style Turkey the day before. Pre-orders for the centerpiece dish ended on November 19, but walk-in orders may still be available (or you may find it at a Kroger store). Is it worth it? "It has a fantastic flavor to it. I don't typically like turkey but I like this," wrote a commenter on Reddit.
Starbucks
On the Starbucks website, the coffee chain lists that most locations are open on Thanksgiving but may have reduced hours. The Starbucks app or store locator section of the website will help you find out which ones nearby you can sneak away to first thing in the morning for a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Bacon, Egg, and Gouda sandwich. If a lot of breads, pie crusts, and mashed potatoes are on your horizon (and they should be), we have a trick for ordering a low-carb PSL at Starbucks that doesn't sacrifice taste.
White Castle
Back in 2023, White Castle posted on Facebook that it closes early, at 3 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day, and we've found no sign that it has changed. Whether you're picking up the 12 jalapeño cheese sliders needed for the fast-food restaurant's slider stuffing recipe, or you have a reservation booked on OpenTable for Friendsgiving, you should be fine as long as it isn't too late. Of course, double-check with your local White Castle before you let your meal plans hinge on a recipe using fast-food sliders.
Domino's Pizza
Last year, a Reddit poster asked if Domino's Pizza was closed on Thanksgiving. Responses went either way, warranting an inquiry to your local location. Multiple people reported the holiday to be slow for pizza, so if you're looking for a meal without a wait, this may be your best bet. I ate a pizza for Thanksgiving in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and had no regrets. Plus, Domino's has a chocolate cake its customers swear by, so you have dessert covered.
Jack in the Box
A representative of Jack in the Box told Nexstar in 2024 that the fast-food restaurant would be open on Thanksgiving Day, but that diners should confirm the specific hours with the restaurant. Last year, a poster on Reddit wrote that the chain would be open on the holiday. Jack in the Box recently announced closures of up to 200 locations, so don't just double-check that your usual spot is open; make sure it's still in operation, too! Then you can honor Thanksgiving with the Doomsday Dipper Box to go with the Doomsday Munchkins you grabbed in the morning, just like our ancestors.
Dairy Queen
Nearly all Dairy Queen locations are individually owned, so opening hours on Thanksgiving will vary. A location in Zumbrota, Minnesota, posted on Facebook that it would be closed this year, while a few years ago, a commenter on Reddit reported that a DQ would be open on the holiday in their town. If you find a location open near you, try one of its top-ranked Blizzard flavors, including the first-place Royal Reese's Brownie, for a sweet treat.
Hardee's/Carl's Jr.
Both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, and both have locations run independently by franchise owners. So, there's potential for one to be open near you. Last year, a Hardee's in Conway, Arkansas, posted on Facebook that it was open for breakfast on Thanksgiving. The two restaurants are on our list of chains that make biscuits from scratch and those that make them from frozen, so if you want to start your day with a warm made-from-scratch biscuit and a s'mores iced coffee before you gear up to tackle the turkey, you could be in luck.