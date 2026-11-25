On Thanksgiving, knowing which fast-food restaurants are open could save the day. Whether your family isn't eating until the big dinnertime meal in six hours, or your uncle started a small fire deep-frying a turkey, which is one of those cooking hacks that is actually dangerous, there are plenty of reasons to grab a quick bite.

We dug around to find which fast-food restaurants will be open during Thanksgiving 2026. Depending on where you live, you should be able to find coffee and breakfast sandwiches to wake you up, plenty of burgers to fill in for cooking gone awry, and turkey sandwiches to satiate you on the big day of feasting. If you want turkey at home without a lot of work, there are some Popeyes and KFC locations that sell whole Thanksgiving turkeys to go.

Those looking for Taco Bell will likely be disappointed, as the chain states on its website that the majority of its locations are closed on Thanksgiving. However, with both Taco Bell and other chains, it's up to the person or company that owns the region's franchises to decide, so make sure you double-check that your local restaurant outpost is open. We only found one fast-food restaurant that plainly states that all its U.S. locations are closed on the holiday: Chick-fil-A.