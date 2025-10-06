How To Order A Low-Carb Pumpkin Spice Latte At Starbucks (It's Just As Delicious)

Ever had a Starbucks frappuccino or spiced latte and felt so full afterwards that you skipped lunch? While these loaded beverages are scrumptious, Starbucks' fall menu items can be particularly rich due to the addition of whipped cream, cold foams, syrups, and milks. These extra toppings and shots also pose a problem if you're living a low-carb lifestyle. However, as Starbucks prides itself on its commitment to providing customers with customizable drinks, there's a way around that particular snag by keeping some ordering hacks in your back pocket. For instance, if you want to order a low-carb pumpkin spice latte that's just as delicious as the regular version, all you need to do is request a grande caffe misto and make a few considered additions.

A regular grande pumpkin spice latte is made with four pumps of pumpkin sauce, 2% milk, and whipped cream, totaling 52 grams of carbs (for reference, a tall contains 39 grams and a venti contains 65 grams). To turn your order into a low-carb pumpkin spice latte, ask your server to use non-fat milk and add three pumps of sugar-free vanilla, one pump of pumpkin sauce, and light whip to your grande caffe misto. As one serving of pumpkin sauce contains 7 grams of carbs, you'll reduce the carb content of your drink by 21 grams alone simply by nixing those three extra pumps.