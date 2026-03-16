9 Best Breakfast Burritos You Can Find At Chain Restaurants

We just love it when a fast food chain creates an unexpectedly incredible menu item. Such is the case at Sonic, the drive-thru burger joint that's somehow made one of the best, if not the best, breakfast burritos around. The chain's Supersonic Breakfast Burrito is definitely not something you'll want to avoid ordering at the chain, and is widely recognized by its customers as a top-tier breakfast option that gets every single element right. Each ingredient is cooked well, the overall construction of the burrito is on-point, and above all, it just tastes good.

"Supersonic Breakfast Burrito is quite possibly the most underrated fast food item out there," states a comment on Reddit that received dozens of upvotes, with a follow-up comment stating that the item "sets the bar for what I want in a breakfast burrito ... It is perfection." People absolutely love this thing, and they're not shy about letting others know.

One key feature of this breakfast burrito that sets it apart is the inclusion of pickled jalapeños and onions. Those may sound like the least interesting items inside it (and we'll admit that they're not quite as exciting as the tots, sausage, or cheese), but the effect they have is pretty big. The spicy, briny notes from these vegetables lighten the burrito, and give it a fresh edge that a lot of breakfast wraps lack. This little touch makes all the difference.