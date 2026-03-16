9 Best Breakfast Burritos You Can Find At Chain Restaurants
Breakfast burritos have been around in earnest for roughly half a century, and in that time, countless combos of eggs, sausage, bacon, cheese, and tortillas have started millions of people's days. Sadly, not all of them have been good. A breakfast burrito is an incredibly easy thing to make badly, and they can easily become soggy, flavorless, or flat if you don't put enough care and attention into them. All too often, this can be the case at fast-food chain restaurants, where a "good enough" mentality can dominate — resulting in subpar burritos that you resent spending money on.
The good news, though, is that's not always the case. Chain restaurant burritos can be pretty bad, but they can also be incredible. Sometimes, this happens at restaurants you might not expect. We're willing to bet that you didn't think that fast food chains like Sonic and Burger King, which clearly don't specialize in Tex-Mex or Mexican-inspired cuisine, would have some of the best breakfast burritos around — but they do. Elsewhere, chains like Taco John's and Taco Bell dig deep and create breakfast burritos that defy their low price points. To compile this article, we looked at customer reviews, professional ratings, and rankings to figure out the best chain breakfast burritos around. You're welcome.
Supersonic Breakfast Burrito — Sonic
We just love it when a fast food chain creates an unexpectedly incredible menu item. Such is the case at Sonic, the drive-thru burger joint that's somehow made one of the best, if not the best, breakfast burritos around. The chain's Supersonic Breakfast Burrito is definitely not something you'll want to avoid ordering at the chain, and is widely recognized by its customers as a top-tier breakfast option that gets every single element right. Each ingredient is cooked well, the overall construction of the burrito is on-point, and above all, it just tastes good.
"Supersonic Breakfast Burrito is quite possibly the most underrated fast food item out there," states a comment on Reddit that received dozens of upvotes, with a follow-up comment stating that the item "sets the bar for what I want in a breakfast burrito ... It is perfection." People absolutely love this thing, and they're not shy about letting others know.
One key feature of this breakfast burrito that sets it apart is the inclusion of pickled jalapeños and onions. Those may sound like the least interesting items inside it (and we'll admit that they're not quite as exciting as the tots, sausage, or cheese), but the effect they have is pretty big. The spicy, briny notes from these vegetables lighten the burrito, and give it a fresh edge that a lot of breakfast wraps lack. This little touch makes all the difference.
Hash Brown Scramble Burrito — Chick-fil-A
Name a better combo than crispy hash browns, scrambled eggs, and cheese. Can't think of one? We can: Hash browns, scrambled eggs, cheese, and fried chicken. That's exactly what Chick-fil-A gives you in its Hash Brown Scramble Burrito, which pushes its signature chicken into breakfast territory, with excellent results. This item, which comes with a sprightly jalapeño salsa, is sort of a breakfast burrito for people who aren't that big on the concept in the first place. It gets full marks from customers, with one person on Reddit saying that this burrito is "the best of the major chains."
Chick-fil-A's Hash Brown Scramble Burrito excels for a few reasons (that iconic Chick-fil-A chicken being one of them), but the salsa it comes with is a real highlight for customers. Leaving it outside the breakfast burrito, instead of adding it as a standard ingredient, allows you to control the intensity of the flavor, creating little flavor bombs as you go. The chain's original breakfast option, its Chicken Breakfast Burrito, was also pretty excellent and was crammed full of grilled onions and peppers. Customers still lament the loss of this menu item, but the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito definitely fills the void.
Loaded Breakfast Burrito — Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. has an ace up its sleeve, and it's the Loaded Breakfast Burrito. This menu item is one of four breakfast burritos on the chain's menu, but it stands out thanks to its maximalist approach. The Loaded Breakfast Burrito lives up to its name, cramming sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, Hash Rounds, cheese, and salsa into one single tortilla. It's not subtle by any means, but that's not why you're buying it in the first place, right?
A burrito this loaded runs the risk of feeling crowded and messy, but Carl's Jr. manages to allow its individual elements to shine through. The sausage and bacon bring a deep smokiness to the table, while the eggs and cheese mellow things out with a salty, smooth note. It's little wonder that it's a firm favorite with customers, who also dub the chain as one of the best places around to grab breakfast burritos at (so if you want to try another option, you can feel safe in the knowledge that they're all pretty decent). It's hard to go wrong at Carl's.
Meat Lovers Burrito — Jack in the Box
If, like many people, breakfast is synonymous with meat, then you'll love what Jack in the Box is cooking. Its Meat Lovers Burrito is catered to all your animal-based protein needs, throwing bacon, sausage, and ham into a breakfast wrap, and finishing it off with eggs and cheese. The burrito also comes with a little cup of salsa, giving it a nice zip and some fresh contrast. It's not the kind of thing that you'll likely want to eat every day, but when you do? We're pretty sure you're gonna enjoy it.
It's no wonder that customers have come out in their droves to defend the Meat Lovers Burrito. Say what you want about Jack-In-The-Box, but their Meat Lovers Burrito is very tasty," stated a burrito fan on Facebook. "And the salsa really helps uplift it to make it a good bite. Of their breakfast items on their menu, it is super filling." Filling is what we want for breakfast, after all! The customer went on to question whether the inclusion of hash browns would make it even better, but the good news is that you can add them as an extra. We'll be doing just that, thanks!
Scrambler Burrito — Taco John's
You don't have to reinvent the wheel to make an incredible breakfast burrito; sometimes, you just have to do each ingredient well. The Scrambler Burrito at Taco John's embodies this perhaps better than any other burrito on our list. This burrito starts with a base of perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs, and then adds in bacon or sausage (your choice) and Potato Oles, the restaurant's version of hash browns, which it flavors with a little bit of spice. It then tops all this with creamy nacho cheese and a zippy pico de gallo.
The result is pretty awesome. Thanks to the quality of each component, every bite is a virtual flavor bomb, with the Oles giving the burrito some excellent crunch. The pico de gallo, meanwhile, adds an all-important vegetal note. Taco John's also doesn't skimp on the portions, and the Scrambler Burrito feels generous and packed with its ingredients (and let's be honest, there's nothing worse than getting a breakfast burrito that's mostly tortilla). It's no wonder that customers are huge fans of this chain offering. Add some salsa to your order for maximum flavor, and enjoy the fabulous choice you made with your morning.
Egg-Normous Burrito — Burger King
You might not have Burger King down as a fast food restaurant with one of the best breakfast burritos out there. After all, its success was built on Whoppers, not on wraps. However, we're very pleased to report that its Egg-Normous Burrito is a real hit — not least because it lives up to its name. Burger King's breakfast burrito is pretty huge, and stuffs a lot of egg into each flour tortilla, which it then adds bacon, hash browns, and cheese to. It's a breakfast item that will actually fill you up for the morning, which can't be said for every fast food dish out there.
The Egg-Normous Burrito isn't just big, though. It's also tasty. Each part of this burrito is done well, and unlike some other menu items from Burger King (we're looking at you, Classic Chicken Sandwich), it's not soggy. The hash browns are crunchy and give it a nice bit of textural contrast, while the sauce gives it a nice level of kick. The only thing we're sad about is that it doesn't have any fresh ingredients, but if you want to add some in, then you can customize it at will. Throw in a pretty reasonable price, and all in all, you could do far worse than this burrito for breakfast.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito — Wendy's
Wendy's does bacon well, and it knows it. There's a reason that it shows up in loads of its menu items: Its Applewood smoked bacon is treated with a lot of care and attention, and is cooked daily in its restaurants (which is a little different from McDonald's, which precooks its slices before they arrive in-store). As a result, it's probably no surprise that it's the star of the show of its Bacon Breakfast Burrito, which also crams eggs, potatoes, cheese, and Swiss cheese sauce into each flour tortilla. You also get a side of Cholula hot sauce, so you can spice up your burrito at will.
This breakfast burrito isn't doing anything particularly different, but it still nails it. One customer on Facebook described it as a "10/10," while also pointing out that they're not particularly a fan either of breakfast or of Wendy's. If the Bacon Breakfast Burrito can win them around despite that, then you know it's good. Others grab it as a regular order, which is hardly surprising given how tasty the darn thing is. Sometimes, keeping it simple really is the best move.
Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Bacon — Taco Bell
Y'know what? Sometimes, you just need to go to Taco Bell. It's not a gourmet option, but one thing that it has above almost all other fast food chains is price. It's easy to get your fill here without spending that much at all, and never is that as true as when it comes to breakfast. Where other breakfast burritos charge a fair bit for not that much at all, its Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito comes in at approximately two dollars. That's not bad for a burrito that has bacon, egg, and cheese sauce, with a lovely toasted exterior that gives it a nice crunch.
Plus, the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito is ... Pretty good. Yes, it's not going to change the world, but customers generally agree that for the price, you could do far worse. The sauce in the burrito keeps it nice and moist, but it doesn't overwhelm it. Instead, the whole thing has a good sense of balance and equilibrium. Plus, if you want, you can also "Make it Fresco," removing the sauce and adding pico de gallo, for a touch of freshness. We love those options, people!
Taquito — Whataburger
Whataburger's breakfast burrito calls itself a Taquito, but honestly, you probably wouldn't be able to discern any difference between it and a burrito from anywhere else. That doesn't mean that it's not good, though. The Whataburger Taquito has everything you want in a breakfast wrap, with scrambled eggs and cheese, and your choice of either sausage, bacon, or chorizo. The option of chorizo is a very nice touch here, giving your burrito a dose of paprika-infused spice, and it stands out in a market dominated by regular sausage options.
The Whataburger Taquito only comes in at a couple of bucks, but you get a lot for what you spend. It's a packed burrito, with each ingredient shining through well. The cheesiness of this wrap really pops, too, and that dairy note works as a nice counterpoint to the sharper flavors of sausage or chorizo. All in all, it's a burrito that customers consider a very solid choice, and as breakfast choices go, you likely won't be disappointed by this one.
Methodology
When figuring out which breakfast burritos out there are the best, it all comes down to quality. These menu items tend to have pretty similar ingredients across the board, and they can be largely interchangeable — and so we had to make sure that we were picking the best of the bunch, ones where every ingredient played a part and came together to form a successful whole. To do this, we looked at dozens upon dozens of customer reviews, professional commentaries, and rankings, and examined what diners and industry pros were saying about each burrito's individual components, as well as their overall flavor and impact. Burritos that had consistently good reviews, and ones where people highlighted specific ingredients and their contribution, were the ones that we were drawn to.
We also made sure that these burritos came from places that most people could access. To do this, we only included breakfast burritos when they came from chains that had more than 10 locations. There are some awesome breakfast burritos out there from mini-chains, but looking at larger ones ensured that our article was as useful to as many people as possible, and also that we were including burritos that were consistent across a large number of locations — thereby ensuring maximum chances of a good breakfast.