Customers Swear By This Pizza Chain's Chocolate Cake
If you are ordering pizza for delivery, chances are you are going to be tempted by other menu offerings, because why not? And when it comes to chain restaurants that serve the best dessert, we're not going to lie: Domino's dessert game is strong. But if there is one item you should definitely add to your cart as you are checking out, it's the chocolate lava crunch cake. Domino's fans swear by it, and after you have a bite or two, you might jump on the bandwagon.
What is special about this chocolate lava cake that separates it from others? First, it doesn't pretend to be something that it isn't. Domino's chocolate lava crunch cake is a chocolate hockey-puck-looking disc. It is crunchy on the outside, oozing chocolate fudge on the inside, with a dusting of powdered sugar to complete this masterpiece. An order contains three of these oven-baked chocolate cakes. But what makes it such a standout? That's the million-dollar question.
One Redditor explained that they love the cake so deeply that they want to order as much of it as they can. "I love these. If I could just order these in surplus I would," they noted. "Anyone take orders for just these? What's been the largest quantity ordered?" If anyone finds the answer, let us know, for research purposes.
Gold standard
But Redditors aren't the only community singing this dessert's praise. Social media seems to agree that Domino's chocolate lava cakes are, indeed, special. A YouTuber loved them as well, saying that they are "very rich, very dense, and guys, a beautiful situation here." They are also difficult to eat just one, and he says if Domino's is in your hood, the dessert "needs to be on your radar." Additionally, a TikToker revealed that the chocolate molten lava that comes dripping out tastes like the fudge Dairy Queen uses and wins hands down when tested against a Last Crumb chocolate cookie.
Another fan and influencer who goes by the handle "kingschratz" posted on Instagram that these cakes are the "gold standard" and he doesn't care if they come out of the freezer because they hit every time. He suggests pairing them with some ice cream, and we are here for it. Break out that pint of Blue Bell and Häagen-Dazs and have yourself an ultimate vanilla ice cream taste test while you are at it.
Whatever it is that makes these cakes great, Domino's is well aware that this menu item is a keeper. The chain even offered free online orders of the chocolate lava crunch cake in celebration of its birthday last year. Needless to say, it won't be leaving its offerings any time soon.