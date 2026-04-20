Customers Swear By This Pizza Chain's Chocolate Cake

If you are ordering pizza for delivery, chances are you are going to be tempted by other menu offerings, because why not? And when it comes to chain restaurants that serve the best dessert, we're not going to lie: Domino's dessert game is strong. But if there is one item you should definitely add to your cart as you are checking out, it's the chocolate lava crunch cake. Domino's fans swear by it, and after you have a bite or two, you might jump on the bandwagon.

What is special about this chocolate lava cake that separates it from others? First, it doesn't pretend to be something that it isn't. Domino's chocolate lava crunch cake is a chocolate hockey-puck-looking disc. It is crunchy on the outside, oozing chocolate fudge on the inside, with a dusting of powdered sugar to complete this masterpiece. An order contains three of these oven-baked chocolate cakes. But what makes it such a standout? That's the million-dollar question.

One Redditor explained that they love the cake so deeply that they want to order as much of it as they can. "I love these. If I could just order these in surplus I would," they noted. "Anyone take orders for just these? What's been the largest quantity ordered?" If anyone finds the answer, let us know, for research purposes.