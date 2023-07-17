The Ancient Buddhist Roots Of Matcha

Many of us add Japanese matcha tea to our smoothies or shakes or enjoy the green powder in tea form for its many health benefits, from protecting the health of your liver to boosting brain function (via Healthline). However, not many people know the ancient Buddhist roots of this green tea.

From its origins in 10th-century China — not Japan, which may surprise you — to its discovery by a Buddhist monk in the 12th century, we dive deep into the rich, fascinating history of matcha. We'll uncover the secrets of ancient matcha preparation and rituals and see why it became so popular in Japan's zen monasteries.

Along the way, we'll explore modern-day matcha rituals and tea ceremonies, look at how ceremonial grade matcha is cultivated, and discover what matcha symbolizes — and the role it plays in Japanese society today. So sit back, relax, and pour yourself a fresh matcha latte — or a regular cup of tea, if that's more your thing — as we look at matcha's ancient Buddhist roots.