Popeyes Isn't The Only Fast Food Chain With Whole Thanksgiving Turkeys

Popeyes is once again bringing back its famed Cajun Thanksgiving turkey. We're not here to tell you it isn't great (we're certainly fans of the fast food chain's take on the holiday bird), but we are here to let you know that you have options. Whether you don't have a Popeyes near you, preorders are sold out, or you just want to try something else, you can head to another well-known fast food chain for your Thanksgiving centerpiece dish.

If you're in California or Washington, KFC also sells a Cajun deep-fried turkey for $80, or you can make it a meal starting at $110. This includes two family-size sides — Creamy Cole Slaw and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy — as well as 12 biscuits. For $120, you can also get family-size Mac & Cheese and Sweet Corn, plus a family-size lemon or chocolate cake.

Bojangles used to sell deep-fried turkey but sadly stopped back in 2019. If you really want to try the technique on your own, be safe and read our guide on how to safely deep-fry a turkey.