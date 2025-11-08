Popeyes Isn't The Only Fast Food Chain With Whole Thanksgiving Turkeys
Popeyes is once again bringing back its famed Cajun Thanksgiving turkey. We're not here to tell you it isn't great (we're certainly fans of the fast food chain's take on the holiday bird), but we are here to let you know that you have options. Whether you don't have a Popeyes near you, preorders are sold out, or you just want to try something else, you can head to another well-known fast food chain for your Thanksgiving centerpiece dish.
If you're in California or Washington, KFC also sells a Cajun deep-fried turkey for $80, or you can make it a meal starting at $110. This includes two family-size sides — Creamy Cole Slaw and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy — as well as 12 biscuits. For $120, you can also get family-size Mac & Cheese and Sweet Corn, plus a family-size lemon or chocolate cake.
Bojangles used to sell deep-fried turkey but sadly stopped back in 2019. If you really want to try the technique on your own, be safe and read our guide on how to safely deep-fry a turkey.
Where else to get a fully cooked turkey for Thanksgiving
In addition to fast food chains like Popeyes and KFC, many grocery stores offer whole, precooked turkeys for your Thanksgiving feast. Whole Foods has sold them in the past and presumably will again this year. The health-focused grocery chain has offered turkeys in classic, hickory-smoked, and salt and pepper varieties. Kroger also sells precooked birds in its cooler aisle, and they look just like the uncooked version. Of course, if you purchase and cook your own this year, just make sure to avoid these 18 mistakes everyone makes when cooking turkey for Thanksgiving.
If you don't want to deal with a whole turkey, the Honey Baked Ham Co. brings its signature sweet and crunchy glaze to turkey breast for $57. Choose from a classic oven-roasted or smoked turkey breast for your centerpiece. We understand if even reheating a precooked turkey feels like a lot this year. That's why we have a list of the best restaurants where you can eat on Thanksgiving, like Seasons 52 and Ruth's Chris Steak House, so you can reduce your holiday workload.