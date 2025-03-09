7 Chain Restaurants That Serve Fresh Biscuits And 7 That Start From Frozen

Of all the flaky, buttery breakfast sandwich vehicles out there, biscuits are among those with the most taste variability. Few things are better than a warm, soft biscuit — and few things turn to cement in your mouth like a dried-out one. The best biscuits involve copious amounts of butter and salt. In a perfect situation, pastry and oven would still be waving goodbye to each other as you're taking your first bite, but that doesn't mean you have to bake your own. Many people think restaurant biscuits taste better than homemade, so go ahead and go out. Theoretically, outsourcing the production process to professionals will yield better (read: more buttery, salty, and warm) results. What you might not know about the biscuits and gravy you're about to tuck into, though, is that the dough may well have arrived at the restaurant frozen.

Obviously, this isn't the case everywhere, so which restaurants use fresh biscuits, and which start from frozen? Finding out wasn't as easy as you might think — restaurants that make fresh biscuits in-house are overjoyed to tell you, the customer, about how they knead dough and bake their goods fresh all day long. Restaurants that use frozen dough are less forthcoming about the boxes of edible hockey pucks they pull out of delivery trucks. Don't be too quick to judge preparation methods, though, because some of these frozen options are pretty tasty in our view.