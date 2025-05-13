8 Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavors, Ranked

Dairy Queen is a beloved ice cream spot that also sells classic savory fare like burgers and hot dogs. Among their many offerings, Blizzard Treats are a fan favorite, although funnily enough, this favorite ice cream treat isn't technically even ice cream. But I digress. If you're not familiar with Blizzards, they're similar to McDonald's McFlurries except they generally include smaller chunks of candy or cookies. Now that I've got you craving something sweet, how do you know which Blizzard Treat flavor to choose?

Thankfully, you can skip the guessing games and get straight to ordering the best flavors because I took care of the trial and error for you. After tackling numerous rankings here at the Daily Meal — from Aldi bakery items to Hershey Kisses flavors — I had the chance to do the same with Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors. I'm uniquely suited to this task not only from my previous experience here, but also from more than fifteen years of experience in the food industry. Ready to find out which of the eight flavors I tested came out on top? Let's get into it so you can get your sweet treat fix.