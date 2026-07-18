If there's one way to instantly elevate a game day spread or potluck table, it's by adding some sort of slider to the mix. Sliders really are the ultimate party food, offering handheld convenience and a savory quality that complements any other apps or sides in play. If there's one downside to sliders, it's that they can sometimes be more labor-intensive to make than your average sandwich since you're making so many at once (and it would be silly to make one slider at a time). That's precisely why it's a good idea to have go-to shortcuts when making sliders, and with this shortcut chicken Parm sliders recipe, you can whip up a batch of the beloved handhelds without (quite as much) hassle.

The key to making these "shortcut" chicken Parm sliders is the fact that they rely on frozen, breaded chicken strips — meaning you don't need to go through the tedious process of coating and frying 12 chicken tenderloins. Those crispy breaded chicken strips are then topped with mozzarella and Parmesan, along with your favorite marinara sauce, and everything fits snugly onto soft, slightly sweet slider buns. These sliders come together with minimal effort, but they still end up being savory, delicious, and perfectly suited for a good game day gathering.