3-Ingredient Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Recipe

Snackable and undeniably delicious, popcorn chicken is always a good idea. But if you thought it was only a takeout treat, you'll be happily surprised to learn this crowd-pleasing favorite is incredibly easy to make at home, especially when using an air fryer. Better yet? This three-ingredient air fryer popcorn chicken recipe from developer Katie Rosenhouse is made with just a handful of ingredients, so you can enjoy a generous platter of crunchy popcorn chicken in a fraction of the time.

This air fryer version of popcorn chicken is light, crispy, and irresistibly satisfying instead of super heavy or overly-oily. Serve with your favorite dipping sauces for game day, a busy weeknight dinner, or an anytime weekend snack the whole family will love. "With this recipe, popcorn chicken really can be an anytime entree," Rosenhouse tells us. "While it might be tempting to cook off as many pieces as possible at a time, avoid overcrowding the fryer basket for the crispiest, most uniform texture."