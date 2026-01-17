3-Ingredient Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Recipe
Snackable and undeniably delicious, popcorn chicken is always a good idea. But if you thought it was only a takeout treat, you'll be happily surprised to learn this crowd-pleasing favorite is incredibly easy to make at home, especially when using an air fryer. Better yet? This three-ingredient air fryer popcorn chicken recipe from developer Katie Rosenhouse is made with just a handful of ingredients, so you can enjoy a generous platter of crunchy popcorn chicken in a fraction of the time.
This air fryer version of popcorn chicken is light, crispy, and irresistibly satisfying instead of super heavy or overly-oily. Serve with your favorite dipping sauces for game day, a busy weeknight dinner, or an anytime weekend snack the whole family will love. "With this recipe, popcorn chicken really can be an anytime entree," Rosenhouse tells us. "While it might be tempting to cook off as many pieces as possible at a time, avoid overcrowding the fryer basket for the crispiest, most uniform texture."
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient air fryer popcorn chicken
You really do need only three ingredients to make popcorn chicken. To start, for tender, juicy bites, chicken breast tenderloins are the go-to choice. They're easy to portion into small pieces and stay moist and flavorful after air-frying. Buttermilk pulls double duty in this recipe, acting as a tangy brine and flavorful coating. It helps tenderize the chicken by gently breaking down proteins, adds a subtle acidity, and gives the cornflake coating something to cling to. Whole buttermilk is ideal if you can find it, or low-fat will work in a pinch. You can even whisk sour cream with milk until pourable for a DIY alternative.
Crushed cornflakes seasoned simply with salt and pepper create a quick, no-fuss coating that turns irresistibly crisp in the air fryer. Crushing them in a large zip-top bag makes prep easy (leave a mix of crumbs and larger flakes for the maximum crunch). You can also spray the coated chicken lightly with nonstick cooking spray to help with even browning if desired.
Step 1: Slice the chicken
Trim and cut the chicken tenders into 1-inch pieces.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Transfer the chicken to a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Coat chicken in buttermilk
Pour the buttermilk over the chicken and toss to coat.
Step 4: Chill the coated chicken
Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.
Step 5: Prepare the cornflake coating
In the meantime, transfer the cornflakes to a gallon-sized zip-top bag.
Step 6: Crush the cornflakes
Use a rolling pin to crush the cornflakes to crumbs, leaving some rougher pieces.
Step 7: Season the cornflakes
Transfer the crushed cornflakes to a bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 8: Set up the dredging station
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the bowl of chicken and bowl of cornflakes alongside for dredging.
Step 9: Dip to coat chicken
Lift a couple of pieces of chicken at a time out of the buttermilk, letting the excess drip off. Dip to coat with cornflakes, then transfer to the lined baking sheet.
Step 10: Repeat the process to coat all chicken
Repeat the process until all of the chicken is coated.
Step 11: Place chicken in air fryer
Place the chicken in the basket of an air fryer in an even layer, leaving some space between. Optionally spritz the chicken with cooking spray.
Step 12: Cook popcorn chicken until golden brown
Cook for 8 minutes at 400 F, or until the pieces are golden brown and cooked through. Repeat with remaining chicken in batches, transferring cooked chicken to a serving platter.
Step 13: Serve the popcorn chicken
Serve the popcorn chicken immediately, paired with your dipping sauce of choice.
What to serve with 3-ingredient air fryer popcorn chicken
How can I switch up this popcorn chicken recipe?
Not only is this popcorn chicken incredibly easy to prepare, but it's conveniently customizable based on your taste or what you have on hand. Swap the seasoning in the cornflake coating to change the flavor profile — add smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, or Cajun seasoning for a unique touch. For a spicy kick, add cayenne pepper, or finish the chicken with a drizzle of hot honey before serving.
You can also experiment with different coatings. Use a mix of cornflakes and panko breadcrumbs for extra texture, or sub the cornflakes with crushed crackers or potato chips in a pinch. Feel free to cut the chicken into larger or smaller pieces as desired, adjusting the cooking time until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. If you prefer dark meat, boneless, skinless chicken thighs are a nice alternative to the tenderloins.
When serving, pair the popcorn chicken with honey mustard, buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, ranch, or any of your favorite dipping sauces. You can even serve pieces incorporated into a wrap, piled onto sliders, or over salads for a satisfying, crunchy addition.
What is the best way to store and reheat popcorn chicken?
After cooking popcorn chicken in the air fryer, you might wonder about the best way to store leftovers without sacrificing that crispy, crunchy coating. While they are best enjoyed fresh, leftovers store well and can be quickly reheated to restore their texture, whether you plan to enjoy them as-is, over a salad, or tucked into a sandwich.
To store leftovers, allow the chicken to cool completely to prevent excess moisture from softening the coating. Transfer leftovers to an airtight container or zip-top bag and refrigerate for up to four days. When it's time to reheat, the air fryer is the best option for restoring the crunchy exterior. Reheat at 400 F, spacing the pieces in a single layer for even airflow, until heated through and crisp, about 3 to 5 minutes. Work in batches if needed. Leftovers can also be reheated in a preheated 375 F oven until hot and crunchy. Avoid reheating in the microwave, which can make the chicken soggy, or in a skillet on the stovetop, where the coating might scorch before the chicken is thoroughly heated through.