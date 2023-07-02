35 Air Fryer Hacks You'll Want To Try ASAP
If you have an air fryer and have any time to experiment with it, then you likely already know how much it can truly revolutionize the recipes you prepare. If you don't have an air fryer yet, it is time to make the plunge and see how much of a powerhouse these small kitchen appliances are. However, as much as you think you may know about using an air fryer and the various types of recipes you can use it for, chances are there is still more that you don't know.
There are numerous air fryer hacks that will change the way you use it. From making it easier to cook food, enlightening you with some ingenious new uses for it, to helping you learn more about the best settings to use and maintain your appliance to keep it running. These hacks are certain to make your air fryer an even more integral part of your kitchen.
1. Always preheat the air fryer before using it
This first hack is a pretty basic one, but it will improve your air frying experience. You should always preheat your air fryer before putting any food in it to cook. Just as preheating your oven is an important part of cooking and baking, the same is true when you're using an air fryer. When the air fryer is hot, you can add in the foods you're cooking, and they'll end up cooking more quickly.
This will help you get meals on the table even faster. It takes much less time to get an air fryer hot and ready for food than the oven. Just turn it on to the desired temperature for about 3 to 5 minutes before you're planning to start cooking your recipe.
2. You don't need to use a lot of oil to get crispy foods
If the majority of your experience with cooking crispy food has been to deep fry it in oil, you're probably used to needing a lot of oil to achieve the desired results. However, you don't need much oil to make foods crisp with an air fryer.
In fact, this is one of the main benefits of cooking with an air fryer: Foods can turn out nice and crispy without as much added fat from oils. All you need to do is lightly brush your foods with a little bit of oil or use a kitchen spritzer to apply a thin coating.
3. Shake the basket and flip foods periodically
If you want your air-fried goodies to turn out the best they possibly can, then it is important to periodically shake the basket or flip foods over to the other side. Doing so will ensure that all sides of the items you're cooking are exposed to the circulating air in the appliance, allowing them to crisp up evenly.
Note the cooking time and aim to rotate items or give the basket a slight shake at least two times during the cooking process. This way, you won't end up with one extra crispy side and one soggy side.
4. Buy parchment paper with pre-cut holes to reduce stuck-on foods
Some foods will cook just fine in the air fryer and won't stick to your baskets or racks. However, this isn't always the case, especially if you're air frying anything with cheese or other sticky ingredients or more delicate food items that could fall apart as they cook. When food gets stuck on the trays during the cooking process, not only can it impact how the item tastes or looks, but it will also make it more difficult to clean the tray or basket.
Covering the tray with some parchment paper will help prevent items from sticking as they cook. However, if you use standard parchment paper in your kitchen, the solid sheet can prevent the air from flowing as freely around the air fryer. Fortunately, you can find sheets of parchment paper with pre-cut holes on them that are specifically designed for use in an air fryer.
5. Make healthier snacks in your air fryer
Fried potato chips may taste good, but they aren't very good for you. Did you know you can make your own healthier chips in your air fryer? Thinly slice your potatoes, spritz them with some oil, and bake them until crispy in the air fryer. This will save you so many calories over the bagged fried chips you can get at the grocery store.
Moreover, you aren't limited to making potato chips. You can use sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, kale, zucchini, and other vegetables to make some healthy and delicious snacks. You can even roast some chickpeas or nuts to satisfy the crunch you desire without packing on unnecessary calories.
6. Toast bagels and thick bread that won't fit in the toaster
Have you ever sliced a bagel in half only to realize that one or both halves of it were too thick to fit in your toaster? Well, have no fear; your air fryer is here.
Some air fryers have a dedicated toast setting, but even if yours doesn't, you can still set it to bake or air fry for a few minutes, and it will nicely toast your bagels and thicker slices of bread. If you're making toast for a crowd, your air fryer could help you make more in a shorter period than possible with your toaster.
7. You can make hardboiled eggs in your air fryer
You can make hard-boiled eggs in your Instant Pot, you can make them in a pot of boiling water, or you can cook them in an egg cooker. However, did you know that there is another way to cook perfect hard-boiled eggs? That's right, your air fryer can even help you make hard-boiled eggs. Simply preheat the air fryer to 250 degrees, place the eggs in the basket in a single layer, and cook at 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cooking times may vary slightly between models, but hard-boiled eggs generally take about 17 minutes. You can reduce the cooking time to make soft-boiled eggs in around 13 minutes or medium-boiled eggs in around 15 minutes.
8. Add a little more oil once about half the time has passed
A single coat of oil before cooking your foods in the air fryer is often sufficient. However, if you want to make sure that what you're cooking turns out very crispy, then adding one extra coat of oil around the midway mark during the cooking process can help. It doesn't take much more oil to help the food crisp up a little bit as it finishes cooking, so you won't be adding many calories or fat to the finished product. However, what it will change is the finished taste and texture.
You'll notice the extra crunch as soon as you bite into the food. Go ahead and test this one out. Try only coating one of your homemade chicken tenders or chips with some extra oil and compare it to the other items on the tray or in the basket that didn't get the extra oil.
9. Leave space between items on the trays or in the basket
Flowing hot air through the appliance is what allows an air fryer to cook foods and help them turn out crispy and delicious. If there isn't enough space for air to flow, the foods in the appliance aren't going to cook or crisp up evenly. It is very important not to stuff as many items as you could possibly fit inside the basket.
Cook smaller quantities to ensure that there is adequate room for air circulation. This might just mean that you need to cook a few batches of food to get enough for everyone you're serving. While this may not seem ideal, the alternative of serving unevenly cooked and not very crispy food is much worse.
10. Choose it over the microwave when reheating leftover food
If you have an air fryer, and you're still microwaving leftovers, why? The air fryer is far superior to the microwave when it comes to heating just about anything up. Think about the last time you reheated a slice of pizza, a chicken tender, or anything else with any sort of crust or coating in the microwave.
What happened? Chances are that it turned out soggy and that the taste was far off from when it was freshly cooked. Using your air fryer will help your leftovers turn out like they were freshly made.
11. Use a toothpick when air frying foods topped with a slice of cheese
Have you ever used your air fryer to melt a slice of cheese over a burger or a slice of bread? If so, then you may have been disappointed when you opened the door or pulled out the basket to find that the cheese had been blown off the food you were trying to melt over. Beyond the frustration of not having a cheesy burger or sandwich, you then also have to deal with melted cheese on your tray or basket.
Fortunately, there is a simple hack that can prevent this from happening and still allow you to melt cheese or other lighter items in your air fryer. Just stick a toothpick through the cheese and the item you're trying to melt over. This way, when the air moves through the inside of the air fryer, it won't blow it off.
12. Thaw frozen vegetables before air frying them
An air fryer can be used for all sorts of cooking tasks. It can even make your frozen veggies taste better than they would if cooked in the microwave or on the stovetop. However, if you place frozen vegetables directly into the air fryer, they're going to turn out pretty soggy as they thaw. Similarly, if you're combining frozen veggies with other ingredients in your air fryer, the excess moisture is going to leave the final dish watered down.
Instead, plan ahead and leave some extra time to let frozen vegetables thaw before putting them in the air fryer. After they've thawed, use a few dry paper towels to remove as much excess moisture as possible.
13. Air fryer bacon is beyond compare
Air fryer bacon, if you know, you know. And, if you don't know, then now is the right time to find out what makes air fryer bacon simply incredible. First, cooking bacon in the air fryer is just easier than standing over a hot frying pan, flipping the bacon frequently, and getting splattered by the hot bacon grease. All you need to do is put your slices of bacon in your air fryer basket or on a rack and cook it for a few minutes per side.
Depending on your air fryer model, the thickness of the bacon you're making, and how crispy you like your bacon, it may take anywhere from about 7 minutes to 15 minutes to cook. Just flip the bacon about halfway through cooking, and other than that, you can worry about everything else you need to prepare for breakfast instead of fussing over it. Beyond the ease of making bacon in the air fryer, it also tastes amazing. The bacon gets nice and crispy, making it the perfect addition to breakfast sandwiches or a wonderful side to serve with your eggs or pancakes.
14. Use it to make cookies and other baked good
Many people don't realize that they can also use their air fryer to make baked goods. If you've been making this assumption, then you've been missing out on some of the wonderful things you can do with an air fryer. Did you know you can bake cookies in your air fryer? Or, use it to bake cans of refrigerated cinnamon rolls? These are just a few examples of what you can bake in your air fryer.
Using an air fryer for baking can be a particularly good solution in the summer if you don't want to turn on your oven or if your main entrée already occupies your oven. Keep in mind that baked goods will bake faster in the air fryer than they will in the oven, so be sure to keep an eye on them to remove them once they're ready to eat.
15. Turn refrigerated biscuits into homemade donuts
One of the best air fryer hacks actually has to do with baking. You can have homemade donuts ready to serve in just about 10 minutes.
The secret to making your own donuts in your air fryer is to start with a package of refrigerated biscuits. Use a small cookie cutter; an apple corer works well, too, to cut out the center of the biscuit and make it look like a donut. Bake the biscuits in the air fryer for about 5 minutes. Once cooked, remove the warm donuts, brush them with melted butter and coat them with cinnamon sugar.
16. You can put small oven-safe baking dishes in the air fryer
Many people don't realize that they can use bakeware inside their air fryer. For the most part, any pans that are oven-safe can also be used inside the air fryer. You can always check with the manufacturer if you have any questions about whether something is safe to use.
This means that you could make a crock of baked mac and cheese or other casseroles in your air fryer. You could experiment with layering pasta with cheese, vegetables, and your favorite sauces to make quick and delicious casseroles for those nights when you just don't know what to cook.
17. Dehydrate fruits and vegetables to make them last longer
If you buy more produce than you'll be able to eat, your air fryer can help you keep it from going to waste. It can dehydrate fruits and vegetables, which will help extend their shelf life and give you more time to use them up before they go bad.
The specific dehydration times will vary for each produce type, but the general rule is to set your air fryer to a very low heat setting, about 175, for several hours. Some models even had a dehydrate setting to simplify the process.
18. Use a slice of bread to catch grease
Using your air fryer to cook bacon, sausage, and other greasier foods can turn out very delicious. The only problem is all the grease that comes from these foods as they cook and collect on the air fryer's bottom. When it is time to clean up, you're often left with a big mess.
One of the best air fryer hacks is to place a slice of bread under the tray or basket before you start cooking greasy foods. It will soak up a lot of the greasing, cutting down on the mess that will need to be cleaned up.
19. Stay away from aerosolized cooking spray
You may think that an aerosolized bottle of cooking spray and an air fryer go hand-in-hand. After all, they make it easy to apply a layer of oil to the foods you're cooking to help them crisp up nicely and could help prevent items from sticking to the basket or tray. In reality, however, you'll do more harm than good if you use aerosolized cooking spray with your air fryer.
These sprays are formulated with various additives that may damage the coating on the trays or the inside of the air fryer. Instead of relying on them, look for an oil sprayer that you can use with regular cooking oils or use a basting brush to apply a light layer before air frying foods.
20. Use accessories to give yourself more options
There are several different types of air fryer accessories out there. Investing in some of these accessories can open up a whole new world of possibilities with your air fryer. For example, you can find skewers with a rack to help you make delicious kabobs in your air fryer. Silicone liners with various shapes can also be purchased, making it easier to roast vegetables or even make mini casseroles.
In addition to the accessories designed for use inside the air fryer, you can also find mini silicone oven mitts that are easier to use with an air fryer than bulky gloves. There are even special tongs, basting brushes, and air fryer cook time cheat sheets.
21. Wet rubs are better than dry rubs
When you're deciding how you want to season the meats or vegetables that you're getting ready to cook in your oven, keep in mind that wet rubs tend to work better than dry rubs. Because of all the air flowing around inside the appliance, dry seasonings are likely to blow off your food items.
However, if you make a wet rub, the seasonings will stick to the foods you're cooking and won't be disturbed by the airflow. You can make a wet rub by mixing the seasoning you wish to use with your choice of cooking oil.
22. Hand wash the parts instead of putting them in the dishwasher
This hack will help you extend the lifespan of the various components of your air fryer. Instead of putting the basket and trays in the dishwasher, clean them by hand for a few extra minutes.
Even if the manufacturer of your air fryer says that these accessories can be cleaned in the dishwasher, you're better off hand washing them. This is because the higher temperatures and more abrasive cleaners inside a dishwasher may cause damage to nonstick coatings. Over time, you may need to purchase replacement pieces or even a whole new air fryer.
23. Use a meat thermometer to verify that foods are cooked
Because cooking times can vary from one air fryer to the next and based on the specific cuts of meat or fish you're preparing, it is essential to use a thermometer to ensure the meat is cooked perfectly. You run the risk of food poisoning when you eat meat, poultry, or seafood that hasn't reached the recommended internal temperature.
Using a meat thermometer can help you verify that poultry is cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, ground beef and pork are at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit, and veal, beef, pork, and lamb are a minimum of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
24. Thawing meats before cooking them isn't alway necessary
Have you ever opened the refrigerator to pull out some chicken to put it in the air fryer only to realize that it had never been taken out of the freezer? Rather than giving up on your plans to make chicken in the air fryer and spending money on takeout, there is another solution. And it doesn't involve delaying dinner by several hours to let the chicken thaw.
You can actually cook frozen chicken in the air fryer. Just increase the cooking time some, and be sure to use a meat thermometer to verify that the internal temperature in the thickest part of the chicken is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Still, apply some oil and seasoning over the chicken before air frying it; it will turn out moist and delicious.
25. Add a little bit of water to prevent smoking and burning
If you've cooked particularly fatty or greasy foods in your air fryer before, have you seen smoke coming out of the appliance? Or perhaps, when you went to remove the foods from the basket or tray, there was some burnt-on residue along the base of the air fryer.
One trick that can help minimize the chance of either of these problems happening is to add a little water to the base of the appliance before you use it. With water on the base, the grease or fat won't start burning or smoking. It won't take much water, about 1 cup should do the trick.
26. Avoid stacking food
You should never stack food in your air fryer. If you don't have the space to lay everything out in a single layer, then you'll want to cook multiple batches of the same recipe. The reason for this is that stacking can prevent enough airflow from moving around inside the appliance. This can prevent everything from crisping up evenly.
If you're cooking meat, seafood, or poultry, the center of each piece of meat may not be fully cooked. A stack of meat is thicker and, therefore, will take longer to cook than a thinner slice. Some of the pieces towards the edge of your basket or tray are likely to cook faster than those stacked together towards the middle.
27. Roast veggies the easy and delicious way
Do you enjoy oven-roasted vegetables? Did you know that your air fryer can make roasting vegetables even easier and that you may even find that the finished product tastes better? Your vegetables will cook more quickly in the air fryer, which can cut down on the time it will take to get dinner to the table.
All you need to do is toss your vegetables in some oil and salt, pepper, and any other desired seasonings. Then, place them on the tray or in the basket and air fry until tender; the length of time will vary based on the model you're using and the type of vegetable you're making, but most will take between 10 and 20 minutes. Think about all of the possibilities; roasted cauliflower, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted zucchini, roasted mushrooms. This list just goes on and on.
28. Use a silicone mold to make egg bites, desserts, and more
If you don't have a silicone mold for your air fryer, that is something you'll want to change right now. There are just so many possible recipes that you can cook using the mini wells of a mold. One of the most popular recipes is egg bites. Simply whisk a few eggs and some milk together and pour them over bacon, cheese, or the veggies of your choice in each mini well. Bake for about 12 minutes, stirring about halfway through and enjoy.
This is also a good recipe to make ahead of time to have ready when you're in a rush to get out of the door in the morning. Egg bites aren't the only thing you can make in a silicone mold. You can also use them to make cupcakes and other baked goods in your air fryer.
29. Leave clearance around the air fryer when it is on
Just as you need plenty of space between the different food items inside your air fryer, it is also important to leave space around the appliance itself when it is on. If your air fryer is right up against walls, other small appliances or your cabinets, there won't be enough space for the heat to safely escape. The heat from the air fryer could potentially damage other surfaces, so it is important to leave at least 10 inches of clearance on each side when it is on.
Also, be careful with the surface you place your air fryer on when it is working. You'll want to air fry over a natural stone or other heat-resistant countertops. If your counter is made of laminate or another material that is not designed to resist heat, then consider using a heat-resistant mat or tray.
30. Where you place the racks or basket matters
Some air fryers offer multiple slots where you can place the racks. The proper placement is something important to consider. In most cases, you'll want to slide the rack into the middle slot because this will ensure even air circulation and cooking of your item.
The rack will be directly under the heating element when placed in the top slot. This could impact air circulation, and your foods may cook too quickly or potentially burn being so close to the heating source. Similarly, placing the rack in the lowest slot can lead to slower cooking times because your food will be so much farther from the heating element.
31. Reduce cooking time by about 20% for oven recipes
Many of your favorite oven recipes can also be made in the air fryer with just a few tweaks. One important change you'll need to make is to adjust the cooking time. Air fryers are smaller than an oven. They also have a fan that moves the hot air around to cook the food inside. Because of this, foods cook more quickly in an air fryer.
If you want to make a recipe that lists directions for using an oven, reduce the cooking time by about 20% to start. Be sure to check on the progress of the food you're cooking and use a meat thermometer to verify it is ready when you think it is.
32. You can proof dough in some air fryers
Depending on your air fryer, you may be able to proof bread dough in it. Air fryers that offer this special setting send slightly warm air into the unit to provide optimal rising conditions for the bread. After your dough has finished proofing, you could then turn around and bake the bread right in the air fryer.
If that isn't handy, what is? Think of how much this could simplify your time in the kitchen when baking. Instead of dealing with turning on the hot oven, you can get everything done right in the air fryer.
33. Understanding what the settings mean can make all the difference
Be honest. If you have an air fryer, do you really know what all the knobs and buttons do? Do you understand the difference between the settings and which ones are best for various cooking needs? If you don't take a few minutes to learn about the different settings, then you won't be able to truly take advantage of everything it can do for you.
Each air fryer may have different settings, but a few that you commonly see include air fry, roast, reheat, bake, broil, toast, and dehydrate. Read recipes closely to determine which of these settings is the right choice, as each offers varying temperatures and other features
34. If used correctly, aluminum foil can be your friend
Aluminum foil is safe to use in most air fryers, though you should always check the manufacturer's instructions for the specific model you have. However, you need to be careful when using aluminum foil to ensure that it doesn't get blown around and end up hitting the heating element, where it could potentially cause a fire. If you are careful to secure the foil under food or tuck it in so it isn't going anywhere, it can help keep sauces from splattering or sticking or keep smaller or round items from rolling inside the air fryer. J
ust take care never to use aluminum foil with citrus, tomatoes, or vinegar. These more acidic foods can cause the aluminum to break down, which can alter the taste of the finished product.
35. Make sure to clean your air fryer every time you use it
We already discussed the importance of hand washing the trays, baskets, and other accessories you use with your air fryer. In addition to keeping these components clean, it is also essential to clean the inside of the air fryer itself. Grease splatters and food residue can get stuck to the base and sides and may start to smoke over time. Depending on the design of your air fryer, the door may also become coated with grease and require a good cleaning. Let the air fryer cool after use, and then wipe the inside down with a sponge or dishcloth.
For stubborn greasy messes, a cleaner like Dawn Powerwash that will cut through the grease can come in handy. Just take care to thoroughly rinse away any soapy residue with a damp sponge after cleaning.