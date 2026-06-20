Elevated Beanie Weenie Casserole Recipe

If you haven't heard of beanie weenies before, it might be because you refer to them by their other name: Beans and franks (or franks and beans). It's also possible that you've never heard of them at all, the dish being one of America's many long-forgotten comfort foods. Loved by both outdoorsy campers and backyard barbecue aficionados alike, the dish combines sliced hot dogs and canned baked beans to make a saucy, creamy, tangy all-in-one meal or side dish that packs on the protein with hardly any effort at all. It's the perfect way to use up leftover hot dogs with pantry staples you may already have on hand, and it infuses any can of baked beans with meaty flavor.

Nostalgia aside, beanie weenies aren't exactly a glamorous dish. To elevate a basic beanie weenie recipe, I swapped the hot dogs for andouille sausage and added bell pepper, which, combined with bourbon and barbecue sauce, makes for a smoky, deeply savory, hearty, and comforting casserole with Cajun-inspired flavor. The casserole comes together on the stove and finishes in the oven, baking into layers of flavor with a homemade cornbread crust topping that makes the bean-filled side dish a full and satisfying meal.