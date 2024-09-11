Caramelized Onions Belong In Your Next Pasta Dish

When it comes to pasta, garlic might be allium that immediately comes to mind. And that would be a logical connection, considering that many delicious sauces feature these cloves, from zesty marinara to creamy vodka sauce to herbaceous basil pesto, and beyond. But garlic's close cousin, the onion, has a place in your pasta, too — especially in its caramelized form.

Onions are high on the list of sweetest vegetables, with 4.2 grams of sugar per 100 grams. That means that once sliced up and cooked down with a fat (butter or oil both work), all those natural sugars concentrate and — as the name suggests — caramelize into a tender, irresistibly aromatic, sweet and savory ingredient that can add depth, richness, and complexity to everything from soups to dips.

So what makes caramelized onions so perfect for pasta? Noodles are an ideal platform for bold flavors like caramelized onions; pasta won't compete with that signature savory taste, but it can also stand up to it. Additionally, caramelized onions can complement and contrast so many ingredients commonly found in pasta recipes, from robust meats to salty cheeses, veggies like mushrooms and eggplants, balsamic vinegar to tangy tomato sauce.