Homemade Chicken Shawarma Is The Perfect Meal Prep Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Packing lunches in the morning can seem overwhelming, especially on top of getting everyone ready for school and getting yourself off to work. Much of the time, you might find yourself throwing together a disappointing sandwich that isn't satisfying, tasty, or nutritious. If you haven't already realized the value of meal prep, you might want to get on board. Planning your meals in advance is a great way to save time — and money if your default is to order food when you're tired or in a rush. With a bit of time and forethought early in the week, you can set yourself up with lunches so full of flavor and variety that you find yourself looking forward to them all morning.

This meal prep-friendly chicken shawarma, courtesy of Daily Meal recipe developer Kate Shungu, layers on all of the sharp, strong flavors and contrasting textures you love in a classic shawarma sandwich in convenient packed-lunch form. Grilled chicken that has been marinated in a zesty, earthy, herby, piquant sauce of Greek yogurt, cumin, cinnamon, oregano, and lemon is combined with a bright, fresh tomato, onion, and cucumber salad, tangy, briny feta, garlicky hummus, and turmeric rice. "I love getting ahead for the week, and this simple recipe will leave you with five ready-to-go lunches in just 40 minutes," Shungu explains, "It's the perfect mix of protein, carbs, and veggies to fuel your afternoon, with lots of flavor to boot." No sad desk lunches to be seen around here!