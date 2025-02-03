7-Layer Elote Corn Dip Recipe

One thing we're fond of around here is a mashup recipe, and this is one of the most vibrant and flavorful we've seen. This fresh take on a retro recipe starts with that game day favorite, seven-layer dip, which is a Tex-Mex dish that dates back to the '80s. It then blends in ingredients reminiscent of elote or Mexican street corn, some form of which seems to predate the arrival of the Spanish in Mexico. Developer Kate Shungu says of her era-spanning recipe, "I love a traditional 7-layer Mexican-inspired dip, and this elote version is a fun change of pace that's perfect for parties. This dish has plenty of fun flavors and textures and it's a great way to get your elote fix, especially when corn on the cob isn't in season."

In traditional elote, a charred corn cob is loaded with sour cream or mayo, crumbly Cotija cheese, lime juice, and spices, and this recipe perfectly recreates that balance of flavors. As Shungu describes the dip, "The corn lends sweetness, it's a little tangy from the sour cream, the Cotija gives it a salty edge, and the jalapeños deliver heat." It also comes together in under half an hour, though the flavors will only deepen if it sits for longer, making it a perfect snack to serve at a party.