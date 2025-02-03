7-Layer Elote Corn Dip Recipe
One thing we're fond of around here is a mashup recipe, and this is one of the most vibrant and flavorful we've seen. This fresh take on a retro recipe starts with that game day favorite, seven-layer dip, which is a Tex-Mex dish that dates back to the '80s. It then blends in ingredients reminiscent of elote or Mexican street corn, some form of which seems to predate the arrival of the Spanish in Mexico. Developer Kate Shungu says of her era-spanning recipe, "I love a traditional 7-layer Mexican-inspired dip, and this elote version is a fun change of pace that's perfect for parties. This dish has plenty of fun flavors and textures and it's a great way to get your elote fix, especially when corn on the cob isn't in season."
In traditional elote, a charred corn cob is loaded with sour cream or mayo, crumbly Cotija cheese, lime juice, and spices, and this recipe perfectly recreates that balance of flavors. As Shungu describes the dip, "The corn lends sweetness, it's a little tangy from the sour cream, the Cotija gives it a salty edge, and the jalapeños deliver heat." It also comes together in under half an hour, though the flavors will only deepen if it sits for longer, making it a perfect snack to serve at a party.
Collect the ingredients for the 7-layer elote corn dip
The base of the dip is a mayonnaise-sour cream mixture flavored with lime zest and juice and chile powder. The other layers include corn (Shungu uses both fire-roasted and plain), cilantro, Cotija cheese, scallions, and jalapeño, while you'll also need tortilla chips for dipping.
Step 1: Combine mayonnaise with sour cream, lime, and chili powder
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime zest, lime juice, and chili powder.
Step 2: Put the fire-roasted corn in a pan
Place the fire-roasted corn in a 9-inch pie plate or 8x8-inch serving dish.
Step 3: Top with the mayonnaise mixture
Pour the mayonnaise mixture on top, and spread in an even layer.
Step 4: Spread plain corn kernels and cilantro over the top
Sprinkle the corn kernels on top, followed by the cilantro.
Step 5: Add cheese and green onions
Sprinkle the Cotija cheese on top, followed by the scallions.
Step 6: Finish with jalapeños
Top with the diced jalapeño.
Step 7: Eat the dip with chips
Serve right away with tortilla chips or Fritos scoops, or refrigerate until ready to serve.
- ⅔ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 lime (zest and juice)
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1½ cups fire-roasted corn, defrosted if frozen
- 1½ cups corn kernels, defrosted if frozen
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- ¾ cup crumbled Cotija cheese
- 4 scallions, finely sliced
- 1 jalapeño, diced (seeds and membranes removed for less heat)
- Tortilla chips or Fritos scoops to serve
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime zest, lime juice, and chili powder.
- Place the fire-roasted corn in a 9-inch pie plate or 8x8-inch serving dish.
- Pour the mayonnaise mixture on top, and spread in an even layer.
- Sprinkle the corn kernels on top, followed by the cilantro.
- Sprinkle the Cotija cheese on top, followed by the scallions.
- Top with the diced jalapeño.
- Serve right away with tortilla chips or Fritos scoops, or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Can you make elote corn dip in advance?
One thing that makes this corn dip perfect for game day and other get-togethers is the fact that you can prepare it up to a day in advance, thus freeing up time you might need for party fare that needs to be cooked such as baked ham and cheese sliders, classic jalapeño poppers, and the ultimate classic Buffalo wings. If you are using fresh corn, you can cook and cut that off the cobs in advance, while if you're a fan of the mise en place method of cooking, you can also prep the cilantro, green onions, and jalapeño.
The entire dip can be constructed up to 24 hours before you plan to eat it, too, as long as you cover the bowl in plastic wrap and refrigerate it until serving time. We don't recommend making the dip much further in advance, though, because it cannot be frozen due to the sour cream, which might separate or become watery upon thawing.
How can I switch up elote corn dip?
There are a number of different ways you can change the dip to suit your preferences or what you have on hand, starting with the corn. If you don't have fire-roasted corn, you can just use a double batch of the plain kind. You can also cook the corn from fresh, or use either canned kernels or frozen ones. If you want some more color and an extra layer of flavor, choose the kind of canned or frozen corn that comes with diced red peppers or other embellishments.
In place of (or in addition to) the green onions, you could use chopped red onions or even yellow onions for a more pungent flavor. The cilantro can be left out if you happen to have the cilantro-hating gene. You could replace the jalapeño with diced bell peppers or canned diced green chiles if you prefer a milder dip or with pickled jalapeños if you prefer a tangier one. The cheese, too, can be changed out for the similarly crumbly feta, or you could go for something different like cheddar, pepper jack, or a Mexican-style cheese blend. As for the sour cream, that can easily be replaced with plain yogurt or Greek yogurt without making much difference to the recipe. While Shungu likes to serve this chunky dip with tortilla chips or scoops, it would also work well with pita triangles, crackers, or celery sticks and could even be rolled up inside flour tortillas.