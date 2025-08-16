This Simple Chicken Lombardy Recipe Is The Ultimate Weeknight Dinner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken Lombardy shares its name with the Northern Italian region that brought us the world's oldest commercially available cheese. (Luckily, Bitto Storico isn't called for in the recipe, since it's also one of the world's rarest.) Where this cheesy chicken Marsala variant originated, however, is a mystery, although it's most likely an American dish, or at least some fusion of Italian-American cuisine rather than strictly an Italian one, despite its namesake. Regardless of where chicken Lombardy came from, however, there's no denying that it's one cheesy chicken dish that's worth trying.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse points out that great taste isn't the only thing her recipe has going for it. As she tells us, "Chicken Lombardy is super easy and quick to throw together, with so much depth and umami." In her opinion, the dish, which seems to have been around since sometime in the 20th century, may be a bit old-fashioned, but she feels, "It definitely deserves to make a comeback as a weeknight staple that's totally family-friendly." (Yes, even with wine in the sauce, since the Marsala cooks off, and it can always be swapped out for a non-alcoholic substitute.)