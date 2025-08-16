This Simple Chicken Lombardy Recipe Is The Ultimate Weeknight Dinner
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chicken Lombardy shares its name with the Northern Italian region that brought us the world's oldest commercially available cheese. (Luckily, Bitto Storico isn't called for in the recipe, since it's also one of the world's rarest.) Where this cheesy chicken Marsala variant originated, however, is a mystery, although it's most likely an American dish, or at least some fusion of Italian-American cuisine rather than strictly an Italian one, despite its namesake. Regardless of where chicken Lombardy came from, however, there's no denying that it's one cheesy chicken dish that's worth trying.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse points out that great taste isn't the only thing her recipe has going for it. As she tells us, "Chicken Lombardy is super easy and quick to throw together, with so much depth and umami." In her opinion, the dish, which seems to have been around since sometime in the 20th century, may be a bit old-fashioned, but she feels, "It definitely deserves to make a comeback as a weeknight staple that's totally family-friendly." (Yes, even with wine in the sauce, since the Marsala cooks off, and it can always be swapped out for a non-alcoholic substitute.)
Gather the ingredients for this simple weeknight chicken Lombardy
The chicken breasts in this recipe are seasoned with salt and pepper, then dredged in flour and fried in butter and olive oil. After this, they're topped with a sauce made from cremini mushrooms, garlic, chicken stock, and Marsala wine before being smothered with mozzarella and Parmesan.
Step 1: Prepare the mushrooms
Thinly slice the mushrooms. Set aside.
Step 2: Salt and pepper the chicken
Season chicken on both sides with ½ teaspoon kosher salt and the black pepper.
Step 3: Flour the chicken
Dredge chicken breasts in flour to coat.
Step 4: Melt the butter with the oil
Heat 2 tablespoons butter and the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Fry the chicken on one side
Add chicken and cook until browned on the first side, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 6: Fry the chicken on the other side
Flip and cook the other side of the chicken, another 3 to 4 minutes (the chicken will not be cooked through).
Step 7: Put the chicken in a baking dish
Transfer chicken to a 10-inch baking dish.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 9: Add mushrooms to pan
Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, mushrooms, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt to the skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 10: Saute the mushrooms
Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 11: Fry the garlic with the mushrooms
Add garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Step 12: Pour in the stock and Marsala wine
Add stock and wine. Cook until liquid is reduced by half.
Step 13: Cover the chicken with sauce
Pour hot mushroom sauce over the chicken.
Step 14: Add the cheese
Top evenly with Parmesan cheese then mozzarella cheese.
Step 15: Bake the chicken
Bake until cheese is melted and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 F.
Step 16: Optionally garnish the chicken Lombardy with parsley and serve
Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
What to serve with simple weeknight chicken Lombardy
Simple Weeknight Chicken Lombardy Recipe
Simplify your weeknight dinner routine (without sacrificing flavor) thanks to this savory, cheesy chicken Lombardy recipe.
Ingredients
- ½ pound cremini mushrooms
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ cup chicken stock
- ½ cup Marsala wine
- 4 ounces low-moisture mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Optional Ingredients
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions
- Thinly slice the mushrooms. Set aside.
- Season chicken on both sides with ½ teaspoon kosher salt and the black pepper.
- Dredge chicken breasts in flour to coat.
- Heat 2 tablespoons butter and the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add chicken and cook until browned on the first side, about 3 to 4 minutes.
- Flip and cook the other side of the chicken, another 3 to 4 minutes (the chicken will not be cooked through).
- Transfer chicken to a 10-inch baking dish.
- Preheat the oven to 450 F.
- Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, mushrooms, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt to the skillet over medium-high heat.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook for an additional minute.
- Add stock and wine. Cook until liquid is reduced by half.
- Pour hot mushroom sauce over the chicken.
- Top evenly with Parmesan cheese then mozzarella cheese.
- Bake until cheese is melted and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 F.
- Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|609
|Total Fat
|36.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|191.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|2.4 g
|Sodium
|818.9 mg
|Protein
|49.8 g
How can I switch up this Chicken Lombardy recipe?
One change you might want to make to this recipe, especially if there are children or teetotalers in the household, is to eliminate the alcohol in the sauce. White grape juice mixed with a little sherry vinegar and some vanilla extract makes a great substitute for Marsala wine, as does chicken broth with cider vinegar. If alcohol isn't an issue but you simply don't have Marsala on hand, try using white wine or sherry instead.
Other substitutions that won't harm the recipe one bit include using a different type of mushroom instead of cremini or using boneless chicken thighs instead of breasts. The cheese, too, can be changed out — feel free to swap Fontina for mozzarella or pecorino Romano for Parmesan.
If you want more vegetables in the dish, toss some sauteed spinach, kale, or sun-dried tomatoes into the sauce. If the temperature's too hot to turn on the oven, skip steps 13 and 15. Instead, put the chicken in the pan with the sauce, top it with cheese, and cover it. Cook it on the stovetop until the cheese melts and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Can I make any elements of this dish in advance?
Even though this chicken Lombardy recipe takes just half an hour to prepare, you can still speed up the process with a few tweaks. For one thing, if you're planning to make it for dinner but have a few spare moments in the morning, you could make the mushroom sauce in advance, or at least clean and chop the mushrooms. The parsley, too, can be pre-chopped if you're planning on using it as a garnish, and you can go ahead and season and flour the chicken cutlets so they'll be all ready for the frying pan.
Of course, you can always just cook the entire dish on the weekend for meal prep purposes. It should last for up to four days in the refrigerator, and for quite a while longer in the freezer. To reheat it, cover the pan with foil and bake it at 350 F until it warms up. (This will, of course, take longer if it's still frozen when it goes into the oven.) For quicker reheating, you could also divide the chicken Lombardy into individual portions and zap each one in the microwave for a minute or so.