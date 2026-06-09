Customers Love These 10 Aldi Frozen Foods
Aldi is a private label grocery store that's home to a wide range of fantastic products. The shelves are stocked with dupes that are widely regarded as better and cheaper than the name-brand products they seek to emulate. If you enjoy ethnic foods, you'll love the range of Aldi Mexican foods, Greek foods, Italian foods, and much more. Of course, you can't overlook the expansive frozen food section, where budget meals that you can store for months without risk of spoilage abound. However, not every Aldi frozen food is fantastic — some can be downright disgusting, while others are so mediocre you'll easily forget them moments after you finish eating. It can be challenging to determine which products fall into which category unless you've tried them all.
Thankfully, you don't have to undertake the tedious task of sampling every frozen food option available from Aldi to know what's worth buying. We've done extensive research, combing the internet for first-hand reviews, general social commentary, and any other reliable sources we could get our hands on to determine how customers felt about products they'd tried. From this, we developed a list of ten frozen foods that most people truly loved, and few had anything negative to say about. Grabbing these foods from the frozen section on your next shopping trip to Aldi is nearly guaranteed to leave you satisfied. Ready to discover which products made the cut? Let's get into it.
1. Bremer Alfredo Chicken Skillet
The Bremer Alfredo Chicken Skillet is a perfect option if you're a big fan of pasta. At only $4.09 for 21 ounces, one bag can comfortably feed around three people, coming out to around $1.36 per serving. Each of those servings has 220 calories, 4 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of protein. It also contains 31% of your daily sodium values, and has a few major allergens to be aware of, including wheat, dairy, and soy. That being said, preparation takes only about ten minutes and can be done in a single pot or pan on your stovetop. This makes it an excellent choice for nights when you need to feed your family but are short on time.
If all of that sounds great, you're far from alone. Under a Reddit post asking for frozen dinner recommendations at Aldi, one person wrote, "The Bremer Alfredo Chicken Skillet is quick and easy. I don't mind the 10 minutes it takes to make it on the stove top, and my girls don't either. I keep those in the freezer for emergency meals." Many other people had positive things to ask about this skillet meal, while the Aldi Reviewer Blog went into more detail on what makes it so great. They said that this meal, "...offers a decent serving of veggies, doesn't skimp too much on the meat, and still offers you a carbohydrate fix."
2. Bremer Potato and Cheddar Pierogies
The Bremer Potato and Cheddar Pierogies are an Aldi frozen food labeled as low in both cholesterol and fat, making them a good option for some people on restricted diets. A 16-ounce box costs $2.45 and contains three servings, which come out to about 81 cents each. Per serving, you'll receive 220 calories, 1 gram of fiber, 7 grams of protein, 10% of your daily iron, 6% of your daily potassium, and 2% of your daily calcium. Each serving also contains 24% of your daily sodium and lists allergen warnings for wheat, milk, soy, and egg.
One of the best things about these pierogies is how versatile they are — microwave them, boil them, bake them, or fry them. People comment on how filling and affordable these pierogies are, and suggest using a can of mushroom soup as the sauce on top. One Redditor had a mouthwatering suggestion on how to upgrade these a step further: "Boiled and generously topped with the caramelized onion chutney I hoarded last time they were in stock is my go-to girl dinner."
3. Breakfast Best Buttermilk and Vanilla Protein Waffles
The Breakfast Best Buttermilk and Vanilla Protein Waffles cost $3.95 for a box of 10 waffles, bringing the cost per waffle down to a measly 39 cents. Pair one or two waffles with some of the best maple syrup for a filling, relatively healthy breakfast that tastes sweetly indulgent. A serving of two waffles will net you 220 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 12 grams of protein, 4% of your daily calcium, 10% of your daily iron, and 4% of your daily potassium. Plus, it only contains 15% of your daily sodium, which is lower than many pre-packaged frozen foods. Be aware that this product does contain allergen warnings for wheat, soy, milk, and eggs.
Not only do these waffles offer a decent amount of protein to keep you full, but they come highly recommended. People have even said that they're just as good as the Kodiak product they seek to duplicate, but of course, they carry the added benefit of being more affordable. The Simply Recipes Blog says their family (picky children included) eats these waffles nearly every day, going on to say, "In a world where high-protein and kid-friendly don't usually go together, they're a rare find in the breakfast category."
4. Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Fish Fillet
The Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Fish Fillet not only comes highly regarded, but a bag of about eight pieces costs only $5.49 — per fillet, that's only 68 cents, which is a fantastic cost when good seafood can be so expensive. For every 1.5 pieces you eat, you'll receive 230 calories, 11 grams of protein, 4% of your daily iron, and 4% of your daily potassium. In that same serving, you'll get 27% of your daily sodium, which isn't terrible, but is something to be aware of. Notable allergen warnings include fish, wheat, and soy.
People love these beer-battered fish fillets, and suggest using them to make fish tacos. Our favorite fish taco recipe includes topping your chosen fish with avocado, salsa, cilantro, onions, sour cream, and lettuce, which would be well worth trying with these fillets. Some suggest these fried fish as an excellent option during Lent, when some people can't eat meat, but say it's an excellent option at any time of the year.
5. Kirkwood Fully Cooked Popcorn Chicken
As one of the top must-have Aldi prepared chicken items, the Kirkwood Popcorn Chicken is a fan favorite. It costs only $6.49 per 25.5-ounce bag, which contains about eight servings that come out to only about 81 cents each. A serving of this snackable chicken contains 210 calories, 14 grams of protein, 1 gram of fiber, 8% of your daily iron, 4% of your daily potassium, and 2% of your daily calcium. It also contains 21% of your daily sodium intake, and has allergen warnings for wheat and soy.
People report keeping bags of these popcorn chicken in their freezer at all times, and if you get tired of eating them plain, don't fret. One Redditor suggested an excellent way to upgrade them: "We air fry them, toss them with whatever Asian-inspired sauce we have, then serve with the 90-second microwave rice, and a bag of microwave broccoli." Another option for switching things up might be to use these chicken to top buttery mashed potatoes. Add a few spoonfuls of corn to the mixture, and then top it like gravy, similar to the bowls you can get at KFC.
6. Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Sausage Patties
The Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Sausage Patties are a steal at $8.75 for a bag of 18 patties. This works out to only 48 cents per patty. Each of those contains 190 calories, 6 grams of protein, and 6% of your daily iron needs. Be aware that a single patty also contains 13% of your day's total sodium intake, which may not sound like much, but can quickly add up when combined with other breakfast ingredients. A nice thing about these sausages is that there aren't any major allergen warnings, so they're appropriate for many people who need to otherwise restrict what they eat (including those following a gluten-free diet).
These aren't only one of the best sausages you'll find at your favorite private label retailer, but they're one of the best Aldi frozen breakfast options overall — and they pair great with other favorites, like the protein waffles on this list. Another idea is to use these sausage patties to make breakfast sandwiches. People say they're perfect for this use because they don't shrink during cooking like some other brands. You can use a bagel, English muffin, or French toast, with these sausages, egg, and a slice or two of your favorite cheese.
7. Casa Mamita Bean and Cheese Burritos
The Casa Mamita Bean and Cheese Burritos are a must-have in your freezer at home if you're a fan of Mexican food and need something quick to eat for lunch or dinner. A bag of eight comes out to $4.19, bringing the individual price per burrito down to about 52 cents. One burrito contains 240 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 8 grams of protein, 15% of your daily iron, 6% of your daily potassium, and 4% of your daily calcium. With only 11% of your daily sodium, this isn't terrible as long as you don't need to strictly watch your intake of salt. There are allergen warnings for wheat, milk, and soy.
People say these make a quick and satisfying meal, with some suggesting a sprinkle of extra cheese on top before cooking for an additional layer of flavor. Although these can be ready in just two minutes in the microwave, some people say they're even better if you toss them into a frying pan to crisp them up. Either way, these are an excellent Aldi frozen food for those nights where you don't feel like cooking, or those afternoons where you need something filling in a time crunch.
8. Mama Cozzi's Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Aldi carries many well-regarded Mama Cozzi's frozen pizzas, but this one in particular has one over fans' hearts (and stomachs). The Mama Cozzi's Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza costs $7.15 for a 29.85 ounce pizza containing approximately six servings. Each serving costs only $1.19 each and contains 360 calories, 2 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of protein. It'll also provide 20% of your daily calcium, 15% of your daily iron, and 4% of your daily potassium. Just be aware that each slice does contain 35% of your day's total sodium intake, so it may not be a great option for some people. The pizza contains a few major allergens, including wheat, milk, and soy.
People claim this is their favorite pizza, and when the crust is so generously filled with delicious cheese that it's oozing out, it's no wonder why. On the Freezer Meal Frenzy Blog, they say that they find this pizza similar to DiGiorno, but with a few unique differences that set it apart. They further explain, "We love this crust, and the cheese filling is a dream." They also say they can't wait to try the brand's other pizzas, and since Mama Cozzi's is such a prevalent brand at Aldi's, there's plenty to try!
9. Specially Selected Boardwalk Style Crab Cakes
The Specially Selected Boardwalk Style Crab Cakes cost $5.35 for two cakes, which comes out to about $2.67 for an 8-ounce crab cake. In each serving there are 250 calories, 7 grams of protein, 10% of your daily vitamin D, 6% of your daily iron, 4% of your daily calcium, and 2% of your daily potassium. There's also 20% of your daily sodium in each crab cake, and this product carries allergen warnings for shellfish, egg, fish, and wheat.
People say they enjoy these crab cakes even though they're not big on frozen fried foods — It says a lot when someone can really recommend something outside of their typical preferences. Of course, since these are texturally great, it's no wonder they come so highly recommended. They're soft without being soggy, and feature decent-sized crab meat chunks. Someone on Reddit suggested a great way to indulge in these, saying, "Put a crab cake in the air fryer, and then about six or seven minutes later put in a hamburger roll. Dress with your favorite topping. Absolutely no effort in about 12 minutes total."
10. Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl
If you're looking for a hearty breakfast you can quickly throw in the microwave, the Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl has you covered. A 7-ounce bowl costs only $2.05 and contains 440 calories, 1 gram of fiber, and an incredible 24 grams of protein. Plus, it also contains 20% of your daily calcium, 10% of your daily iron, and 8% of your daily potassium. It is quite high in sodium, however, containing just under half of a day's full intake — if you're on a salt-restricted diet, you're better off making perfect scrambled eggs at home and adding your desired meat to them. There are allergen warnings for eggs and milk.
People rave about the cost-to-protein ratio, saying it's one of the best deals they've found anywhere. If you pair this hearty, cheesy bowl with a cup of whole milk, you can start your morning with over 30 grams of protein to keep you fuller longer and help fuel your body for the long day ahead. Or, go a step further and use the bowl's intensely savory ingredients to make quick and easy breakfast tacos in your favorite store-bought tortillas.