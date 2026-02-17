8 Aldi Mexican Foods, Ranked Worst To Best

Aldi is home to a wide array of delicious, reasonably-priced foods. From convenient boxed side dishes you should always have on hand to indulgent pre-packaged bakery treats that deserve a recurring spot in your pantry, Aldi has it all. One of my favorite things about this private-label grocery store is its extensive offering of global foods that are sometimes hard to find at other grocers. Greek, German, Italian, and Polish foods are all represented in the store — and, of course, there is a wide range of Aldi Mexican foods available. But, are those Mexican foods actually good, or are they cheap imitations of authentic dishes unworthy of anyone who has sampled the real deal?

As an avid lover of authentic Mexican food, I've often asked myself that question. Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to answer it by taking eight Aldi Mexican foods for a test drive. And, report back here so you don't have to suffer through any trial and error, of course. I tried each item exactly as-is, cooked according to the package's instructions, for the fairest review. The Mexican foods were ranked based on taste, smell, and texture, using decades of relevant experience. You can find my full methodology in the next section. Now, ready to discover which Aldi Mexican foods are worth your hard-earned grocery money? Let's get into it.