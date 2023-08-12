The Ultimate Guide To Eating Gluten-Free

Gluten-free may seem like the fad diet du jour. According to Harvard Health Publishing, there may be some evidence for this. Approximately 20-30% of the population does or has adhered to a gluten-free diet for some time, even though only 1% of the population is estimated to have celiac disease. Why the discrepancy? There's a lot of conflicting information about what gluten is and how it may or may not affect the human body.

Many jump on the gluten-free bandwagon because they heard from a fitness influencer or celebrity that it helped them achieve a fitness goal. Others believe it will help them with inflammatory conditions. Still, others may be affected by gluten hypersensitivity, which is a condition that still requires more medical research to define and explain.

Ultimately all of this talk about gluten has done one good thing for those needing to be on a gluten-free diet — it has expanded the awareness about the need for and availability of gluten-free foods and labeling. The days when a doctor would diagnose a patient with celiac disease and leave them feeling hopeless with a lengthy list of foods they can never eat again are long gone. Those who legitimately must be gluten-free can now live fuller, healthier lives. That said, there are some crucial things to understand when eating gluten-free is concerned. We are here to dispel some myths and provide some guidelines for those needing a gluten-free lifestyle.