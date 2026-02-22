9 Store-Bought Tortilla Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When most people think of tortillas, they think of burritos and tacos, but the reach of these babies is long and wide. From a range of deli wraps to quesadillas and fried chips, the tortilla is a versatile meal option. Butter chicken tacos, turkey wraps with cheese, chilaquiles — and it doesn't stop there. You can even cook up some sweet treats with tortillas. Let your imagination run wild. With all of these delectable meals in mind, I went to the stores in my area to see how many brands of tortillas exist and which options are worth it. I found nine different soft flour tortillas to try.

From taste to texture, I looked at all these tortillas had to offer, and while you wouldn't think they could really be that different, this article will prove otherwise. Will some local brands take the top spot, or will the tried and true brands from afar place first? Let's take a look, so you can get prepped for your next taco Tuesday.