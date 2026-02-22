9 Store-Bought Tortilla Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
When most people think of tortillas, they think of burritos and tacos, but the reach of these babies is long and wide. From a range of deli wraps to quesadillas and fried chips, the tortilla is a versatile meal option. Butter chicken tacos, turkey wraps with cheese, chilaquiles — and it doesn't stop there. You can even cook up some sweet treats with tortillas. Let your imagination run wild. With all of these delectable meals in mind, I went to the stores in my area to see how many brands of tortillas exist and which options are worth it. I found nine different soft flour tortillas to try.
From taste to texture, I looked at all these tortillas had to offer, and while you wouldn't think they could really be that different, this article will prove otherwise. Will some local brands take the top spot, or will the tried and true brands from afar place first? Let's take a look, so you can get prepped for your next taco Tuesday.
How I ranked 9 store-bought tortilla brands
For this article, I went to a range of grocery stores to grab the top tortilla brands on the shelves. I took a look at texture, but taste was the main factor when it came to placement. I tried each tortilla individually, paying attention to both the flavor and any potentially off-putting aftertastes. Then, I also cooked them up into chips and quesadillas, to get a feel for real-world use. Every bite was taken into consideration for this ranking, to help you find the best tortillas to match the best taco sauces you can find.
9. Chi-Chi's
Before working on this article, I'd never heard of the brand Chi-Chi's, but you'll find their products at almost all major grocery stores. Who knew? They may be popular, but they definitely weren't for me.
I had two major issues with these tortillas. The first was the texture. These were just not it. The bottom felt smooth like leather and almost moist in certain spots. On top of the feel, the flavor wasn't there either. They tasted like raw flour and gave a weird chemical aftertaste. The ingredients include a whole bunch of big words and oils, so the off-putting taste didn't surprise me. Were these undercooked on purpose for future use, or did they miss the mark completely?
No matter the intention here, I will not be purchasing Chi-Chi's tortillas ever again. There are way better options out there, for both texture and taste.
8. Ortega
Ortega is a well-known brand for everything Mexican. From tortillas and shells to sauces and kits, you can find their products in most grocery aisles. However, when compared to the rest, this original brand doesn't hold up.
Like my last place pick, Ortega's flour tortillas have that smooth, leathery feel with a touch of moisture that just didn't sit right with me. They were also really flat and thin. Regarding taste, we're in the same boat here, with an unnatural aftertaste, but at least these didn't taste like straight flour. You will find preservatives in this one, but the brand does boast 40% less sodium. Will that win anyone over? Not me, that's for sure.
Popular or not, Ortega's flour tortillas weren't for me. You can find an array of popular brands that do it better, so don't settle for a subpar tortilla. Keep reading for some tasty inspiration.
7. Trader Joe's Homestyle
Looking outside of the Mexican branding that features meal kits and other taco night fare, Trader Joe's steps into the ring with their version of a homestyle flour tortilla. While my boyfriend loved this option, I have a different set of taste buds.
These tortillas followed the trend of that slightly undercooked texture — smooth, leathery, and a little chewy compared to the others. Regarding flavor, there was something here I hated. It wasn't flour, and it didn't seem natural, which felt bizarre when I looked at the ingredient list. It was nice to see a shorter, more natural list of ingredients, with items like sunflower oil, honey, and regular salt. However, those nice additions didn't seem to translate to taste.
Why did TJ's beat out two other brands? It was the lesser of the lower-level evils. These weren't overtly bad, but compared to the top five, I didn't have room for icky aftertastes and mediocre textures.
6. Old El Paso
Another well-known brand with an array of Mexican-inspired products is Old El Paso. However, this is another brand that uses bleached flour and a whole lot of words I can't pronounce.
What I liked about this option was that the tortilla was thicker than the others, with air pockets. They felt like they could hold more food. I also liked that these had a slight salty flavor, but it was quickly overpowered by that chemical aftertaste. Overall, I'm not too sure how I feel about these. I'd take a bite, they seemed okay, then the aftertaste hit, and any positives were quickly forgotten. It seems the texture puts these above the rest.
Outside of taste and texture, I do have one other point of contention. This is the only option that doesn't come in a resealable bag. How am I supposed to store these tortillas? If I was judging on that, too, these would be in last place. Come on, Old El Paso, do better.
5. Great Value
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: You never know what you're going to get with Walmart's Great Value brand. Today, we got a decent flour tortilla.
I am not saying this one is anything special, and it has preservatives and additives like most of the other, but it's a step above the rest. While the texture was a little chewy and not super fluffy, there was no aftertaste. I did get some flour in the flavor profile, but other than that, these were pretty boring. Unfortunately, that was a high bar at this point in the tasting.
I think, for the price, these are great, coming in at under $2. If you're in a pinch or on a budget, I don't think these are a bad option, but if I had my choice, I'd go with spots one or two on this ranking.
4. Mission
The Mission brand has also been a solid choice on store shelves, and can be found at almost all common grocery chains. This is another old-school choice with an array of products, but these tortillas were far better than some of the other contenders. Granted, you'll find preservatives and ingredients like soybean oil, but the taste kept this one in the race.
Regarding texture, Mission offers thick, soft, and airy tortillas, but they didn't exactly have much flavor. I didn't find that heavy flour taste, but I also didn't find that processed chemical taste either. These didn't taste like much at all.
While this option was pretty boring, there was nothing off-putting. No flavor means you can dress these up or dress them down with whatever spices and proteins you like. In this ranking, that feels like a blessing.
3. Whole Food's 365
I'm always a bit wary when it comes to a big brand creating its own products with items like tortillas, but I have to say, the Whole Foods 365 brand did a pretty good job. They are on the same level as some others with ingredients, like preservatives and vegetable oils, but the taste pushed this one ahead. I appreciated that these tortillas had some texture, but there were a few spots with that smooth, leathery feel. Even so, they had decent coloring, and they weren't chewy. Win-win.
There was nothing off-putting in the taste, and that set these apart. No weird aftertaste, not too much flour, and an absence of salt pushed these into third. I'd still classify these tortillas as bland, but they're a great option for Mexican, deli wraps, and way more. If you need a versatile option, this one has you covered.
2. La Banderita
The top two brands are a sure thing, but one had to place as runner-up. I gave that spot to La Banderita — a brand boasting no hydrogenated oils, no bleached flour, and no seed oils. Their tagline is "a taste of Mexico," and I am totally on board.
I love that the history of this brand connects to immigration and authentic Mexican food, and that becomes clear by taking just one bite. These tortillas were super soft with no weird textures, and they tasted way different to every other brand. There was no chemical taste, and I got a mix of light salt and flour. Overall, they just tasted good.
If you need a solid tortilla for your next burrito night or lunch wrap, you can't go wrong with La Banderita. Authenticity and fine quality both shine through in every bite. I can safely recommend these flour tortillas.
1. Guerrero
Taking the first-place spot in this tortilla competition is Guerrero. Honestly, this brand was a true standout, and I loved the connection to Mexico, offering a taste of the country and its heritage to all.
Right off the bat, I appreciated that these tortillas weren't perfectly round. It's like someone made these tortillas by hand rather than using a machine. The texture was soft, airy, and fluffy, but there was still a rough texture to the tortilla, making it feel rustic and cooked up right. As for taste, these were it. The flour and salt balance were on point, and there was no weird aftertaste. I've been using these to roll breakfast burritos in the morning, and they are superb.
No notes on this one. Guerrero is a clear winner in my book. If you're looking for an authentic tortilla in the U.S., give this one a try.