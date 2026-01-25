7 Mama Cozzi's Frozen Pizzas From Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

Is there anything better than family pizza night? I'm not sure about you, but my family kept this tradition going while I was growing up, and now that I'm an adult, pizza still makes me feel nostalgic. The warm, gooey cheese and slightly sweet tomato sauce sitting on a starchy crust with your favorite toppings is mouth-watering to even think about. And, while ordering pizza may be a favorite option for many, it isn't always practical. For those nights when you can't order pizza but still want it, frozen pizzas have stepped in to fill the gap.

Mama Cozzi's pizzas at Aldi caught my eye a while back because the brand offers a diverse range of options at surprisingly low prices. Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to give these a test drive and report my findings back to you here so you know exactly which to grab from the freezer on your next Aldi shopping trip. Also, thankfully, I'm uniquely qualified for the job thanks to 15 years in the food industry, among other experiences. To make my judgments, I ranked the taste, texture, and smell of each pizza. You can find my full methodology at the end of the article. Ready to discover which Mama Cozzi's pizza came in first place? Let's get into it.