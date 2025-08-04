These Aldi Dupes Are Better (And Cheaper) Than Name Brands

A dupe is a store-brand or off-brand product that's meant to closely resemble a name-brand option. You'll find a small selection of these in every grocery store, spread out among the various aisles. However, Aldi's store model revolves almost exclusively around dupes, which is one of the reasons it's able to offer such cheap prices on its products, with many Aldi dupes being better (and cheaper) than the name-brand products they mimic.

Of course, not all of Aldi's dupes are superior, so it helps to know which ones are worth the cost savings. After all, no amount of money saved is worth it if the product you substituted with isn't even palatable. Thankfully for you, I've done a lot of shopping at Aldi and know which of these copycat products are worth your time. So, without further ado, here are ten Aldi dupes that are better and cheaper than the brand names they're copying.