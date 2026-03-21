Lemon Easter Bunny Cookies Recipe

Here are a few helpful tips to ensure the cookies come out perfectly. To start, we are going for a moist dough that will result in soft cookies. When measuring the flour, spoon it lightly into the measuring cup to get an accurate amount, as too much flour can dry out the cookies. Make sure to use softened butter so it blends easily with the sugar, but you don't want it to be too soft — it should be cool to the touch. (Try one of these hacks to soften butter if you are short on time.) If it's too soft, the cookies will spread too much and not be supportive enough for the bunny head and ears.

We have two chilling steps, and both are important. The first will firm up the dough so it will form solid balls. The second helps the cookies hold their shape while they cook. When flattening the cookies on the baking sheet, avoid over-flattening. They have to be fairly thick so the bunny heads and ears have plenty of room when you push them in place.

When cutting the M & M's for the ears, use a sharp knife and a rocking motion. Make sure you have plenty of candy because some of them might break when cutting. Press in the bunny heads and ears when the cookies are still warm, so they glide in nicely without cracking the cookie surface. When baking, look at the bottom rim of the cookie, not the tops. Remove the cookies as soon as the bottom edges are lightly golden. It's ok to remove them if the cookie tops are pale and not cracked.