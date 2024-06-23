Gluten Free Summer Squash Bread Recipe

While summer produce can be wonderful, it's entirely possible to have too much of a good thing, which is why even non-gardeners often find themselves receiving bags of surplus zucchini. Should you be the gifted such a thing, you can eat this versatile vegetable as a side dish or use it in an entree, such as zucchini boats, but one of the most enjoyable things to do with it is to make it into a dessert.

This is the case with recipe developer Deniz Vergara's summer squash bread, which she describes as "unbelievably moist and tender," adding, "You'd never guess that it's gluten-free." It's also quite easy to make and, as Vergara points out, the recipe can be tweaked in several ways to better suit your preferences (more on that later). And, if you haven't been gifted with zucchini and aren't growing any of your own, it should be plentiful and inexpensive in the supermarket during the summer.